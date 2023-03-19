So many people ask, “Why run an ultra? Isn’t a marathon enough?”

The reason I did was because of Kirsten Wesler. We met at a Flagstaff Trail Divas run a few days after she moved to Flagstaff. Instantly, we were friends, and within a year we had run several races together, including my first marathon.

Hours after completing the marathon, Kirsten suggested we run Aravaipa’s Whiskey Basin Trail 60K in Prescott. I wasn’t sure I had it in me to run a 37-mile trail race. But her excitement and encouragement won out, and we both signed up.

That started my four-month lesson in preparing for an ultra-race. Kirsten shared her experience in running ultras (races longer than marathon length) and taught me the importance of training, gear, nutrition and all that surrounds race day.

Training started with a customized plan purchased from a local runner. Each day, we checked our plan for the number of miles to run and plotted a route. We ran on trails as much as the Flagstaff winter allowed and even coordinated a few runs in Prescott to scout the course trails. Unfortunately, the Crooks Fire broke out the week of the race and the course was altered.

When it came to gear, Kirsten said to practice with the gear I would use on race day. Whether it’s shorts, shirts, water packs or socks; all of it mattered. I learned a lot about gear, how gear can rub and the benefit of Squirrel’s Nut Butter. I never leave home for a long run without it.

My lesson in nutrition was more complicated. Since I eat a whole food, plant-based diet, my body didn’t like most running gels, with their heavy dose of oil. Luckily, I discovered Spring’s Awesome Sauce gels and the Healthy Baking Company’s Oat Bars. Problem solved. From that point forward, my training runs included race-day nutrition.

Our four training months passed fast.

On race morning, we stood at the start line with the sun peeking above the cloudy horizon. Minutes later, we were running. We ran together for the first 7 miles, until Kirsten’s asthma kicked in. Always prepared, she used her inhaler and slowed down.

Prior to the race, we’d agreed that if one of us didn’t have a great day, we should run our own races. She encouraged me to go ahead. All my training had included Kirsten, and now I was running alone.

Fortunately, the course was beautiful, and I enjoyed the quiet along the trail. At mile 27, I smiled, knowing that was the farthest I’d ever run. I texted Kirsten to share my joy. Her lungs had improved, and she wasn’t far behind me.

The last 5 miles were the hardest. My body craved different food and a chair. This was the toughest and most rewarding 10 hours and 23 minutes of my life. And all the thanks go to Kirsten.

Next, I’ll apply what Kirsten taught me to Aravaipa’s Elden Crest 36-miler this May.