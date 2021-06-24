Heroes among us

“Not seeing people’s expressions or being able to smile at them to ease their mind, let them know that everything’s going to be OK, I feel like that’s been the biggest challenge for me personally,” Lovelady said of mask-wearing for both paramedics and patients.

Over the course of the year, he has worked with more sick patients than ever before and has seen COVID-19-related procedures change in a matter of months, from immediately intubating patients to now giving most of them oxygen instead.

“That’s going to be a lasting impression on me the rest of my life because we went from taking every patient intubated with medication drips with an hour to an hour and a half at bedside, depending on the patient, in full PPE, to just kind of like a basic patient that’s just on oxygen, our bedside patient interaction being 10 to 15 minutes and us being able to support these patients to get them down to Phoenix without having a difficult transport,” Lovelady said.

Because of the increase in call volume, fatigue has been an issue among paramedics this year as the pandemic continues, but Lovelady explained that teams and supervisors have been pushing through.

“I don’t think anyone got really any sleep those first couple of weeks or that first month. So seeing that is just really inspiring,” he said. “It’s been inspiring and still is inspiring because we’re all just banding together and pushing through. In that aspect, it’s been pretty amazing.”

