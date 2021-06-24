Heroes among us

Wesley Forbach, Flagstaff Fire Department
A February day hike on Mount Elden turned into an overnight stay one out-of-town visitor will never forget.
He spent the night on the exposed face of Elden with a broken ankle in frigid temperatures lingering below 10 degrees and wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.
The wasn’t alone, though. He had Wesley Forbach, an engineer and paramedic with the Flagstaff Fire Department, at his side, along with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers Cassandra Powers and Adam Barnhart.
The trio spent more than 12 hours on Elden, working round-the-clock among the patches of snow and ice to keep the man with the broken ankle comfortable until he could be pulled off Elden by helicopter.
Throughout the long, frigid night, Forbach gave the man an IV and pain medication to ensure he could stay as comfortable as possible given the conditions. The search-and-rescue team fed him a dinner of hot chocolate and Mountain House spaghetti.
Then, they tried to figure out how to make it through the night and not be miserable, Forbach said. His bed for that night was a half-rotted tree log and a flat rock, along with a thin foam sleeping pad. He estimated he likely slept 30 minutes that night.
“It was fun, but also really cold,” he said.
But, for Forbach and the other rescuers, a night of discomfort was a small price to pay to ensure the man was safe.
“It’s what I signed up to do,” he said.
But it’s much more than that, according to FFD Capt. Paul Sanders. In addition to being very modest, he is a member of the technical rescue team and recently received the necessary certification to perform more elaborate rescues by helicopter. Forbach is also a two-time cancer survivor and recently welcomed a baby boy named Caleden with his wife.
“That’s Wes for you,” Sanders said. “He embodies what the Flagstaff Fire Department represents. Selfless and caring service at all times -- no matter who you are. He’s got a wide skill set and level of experience that he’s using on a daily basis. It’s truly impressive.”
Officer Elijah Kim, Flagstaff Police Department
Elijah Kim knew he always wanted to be a police officer.
He was a Marine first and he’s still a Marine after three years with the Flagstaff Police Department. Now, he’s using his own experiences to help other Marines transition from active duty to civilian life.
“It’s not easy,” Kim said. “Not just for themselves, but for their family and kids, too.”
Kim, who remains a member of the specialty reserve, is the Arizona representative for the Marine for Life Network. He’s tasked with helping other former Marines find housing and employment in addition to assisting them with developing new skills, resume writing and other aspects.
Kim described his own transition after leaving the Marines as relatively easy since he was working as a recruiter. But it can be a challenge for those returning to a civilian lifestyle after being deployed or living on-base for years, he said.
“They may have been out-of-touch with some of these resources,” Kim explained. “That’s when I come in and give them what they need to get their life and their career going.”
After leaving the Marines himself, Kim knew he wanted to be a police officer. It was the job he always knew he wanted to do since being a kid. Flagstaff seemed like the perfect place to do that given the weather and the small-town feel. He joined the department in 2018 as a patrol officer. Since then, he’s also assisted with recruiting efforts for the department.
“I want to support them (Flagstaff Police Department) with good quality officers because the police is not just about police, but also serving the community and the quality of work we provide to them,” he said.
Veterans are a good fit for law enforcement, Kim explained, as they have the right life experience in addition to knowing how to serve, dress and stay in shape.
“Those simple things make a big difference when it comes to going out in the community,” Kim added.
Glenn Lovelady, Guardian Medical Transport
Even before COVID-19 hit, the need for helicopter emergency medical services was high, especially in rural areas of northern Arizona, according to Guardian Medical Transport flight paramedic Glenn Lovelady.
“We have been seeing a large increase in volume. Some days you would come to work and have a little break where you’d only do two to three flights in that shift, and now it’s pretty average that you’re going to be flying four to five to six flights per shift, with calls pending,” Lovelady said.
Lovelady, the new base coordinator for Guardian Air’s Winslow location, explained that most flights to transport rural patients to hospitals in Phoenix can take four to five hours, plus additional time at the patient’s bedside and preparing for flight. Early in the pandemic, new personal protective equipment and safety measures only added to the preparation process, though Lovelady said because the Guardian team is used to working in emergency situations, the adjustments did not affect response times. But some measures like the additional PPE, which Lovelady said was often overly warm to wear while on the helicopter, were not always preferred.
“Not seeing people’s expressions or being able to smile at them to ease their mind, let them know that everything’s going to be OK, I feel like that’s been the biggest challenge for me personally,” Lovelady said of mask-wearing for both paramedics and patients.
Over the course of the year, he has worked with more sick patients than ever before and has seen COVID-19-related procedures change in a matter of months, from immediately intubating patients to now giving most of them oxygen instead.
“That’s going to be a lasting impression on me the rest of my life because we went from taking every patient intubated with medication drips with an hour to an hour and a half at bedside, depending on the patient, in full PPE, to just kind of like a basic patient that’s just on oxygen, our bedside patient interaction being 10 to 15 minutes and us being able to support these patients to get them down to Phoenix without having a difficult transport,” Lovelady said.
Because of the increase in call volume, fatigue has been an issue among paramedics this year as the pandemic continues, but Lovelady explained that teams and supervisors have been pushing through.
“I don’t think anyone got really any sleep those first couple of weeks or that first month. So seeing that is just really inspiring,” he said. “It’s been inspiring and still is inspiring because we’re all just banding together and pushing through. In that aspect, it’s been pretty amazing.”