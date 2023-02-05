Heather Marcy is the Deputy Director of Northland Family Help Center, a local non-profit that has served the Flagstaff community for 45 years. Heather has dedicated her 17-year career directly serving over a thousand victims of crime that have experienced Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and/or Human Trafficking. The programs that Heather has helped implement and sustain through obtaining federal and state grant funding have also served thousands of people of diverse ages, ethnicities, and needs.

Heather is a woman of service, and her community involvement goes well beyond her current position with NFHC. She is the Co-Chair of the Coconino County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness, a board member for the Coconino County Coalition for Children & Youth, and actively serves on four other local work groups that range from identifying best practices for serving domestic violence victims/survivors to the Flagstaff Tax Credit Coalition. Heather also assists other agencies as a volunteer grant reviewer.

Colleagues have shared that besides being an expert on so many issues the nonprofit world is managing, Heather also brings a positive attitude, a sense of humor, and creativity to solve very large issues in a collaborative and effective manner. She can be found representing her agency and supporting others by running and hosting community meetings, helping to advise and support other leaders with her expertise, such as fundraising.

Heather began as an advocate at NFHC and in her current position she actively seeks opportunities for formal and informal mentorship of staff and interns. Her goal is to empower women to effectively ask for promotions and raises and support their career and educational opportunities.

Heather is completing her Masters degree in Leadership and Management with an emphasis in global public affairs at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.