What makes you passionate about your work?

I love looking at homes that come up on the market for sale and helping the community purchase or sell their home. I also manage over 180 rentals in the community. You never know what you will be doing day to day or what may come up and every day is a new challenge.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am proud of being able to multi task and be good at both managing rentals and helping sellers list their homes and buyers purchase their new home. I am also proud of becoming an associate broker at Realty Executives of Flagstaff and hope to continue to grow in my profession.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy hanging out with my family and friends, going to the lake, and watching my kids play sports.

Do you volunteer and if so for who and why?

I have not had a lot of time to volunteer, but I do like to donate to organizations. I adopted two rescue pups from High Country Humane Society, I donate to Habitat of Humanity as well as Toys for Tots.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Enjoy life it is too short to sweat the small things.