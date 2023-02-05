Heather Dalmolin celebrated 21 years of public transit service with Mountain Line this month. She started in the Accounting Department when Mountain Line had four routes, six buses and about 200,000 riders a year. Today, she is the CEO and General Manager of an organization that operates nine routes with 28 hybrid-electric buses and ridership topping 2.5 million. Heather rose through the ranks at Mountain Line, becoming one of the most respected public transit officials in the state.

Under Heather’s leadership, Mountain Line instituted eight hours of paid volunteer time for

all staff to assist local non-profits. Transit Voice, the monthly slideshow sharing news Mountain

Line staff need to know, highlights a different local non-profit each publication that could use

volunteers, and in doing so shares the excellent work done by Flagstaff organizations. Heather is a firm believer in giving back to the community that so strongly supports public transit. She demonstrates this belief in her personal volunteerism and encourages staff to follow her example. She is a Board Member for Quality Connections, and Advisory Committee Member for ECoNA, and a Member of the Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance. These are just a few of the organizations she volunteers with and participates in.

Heather has developed and promoted women into leadership positions with a majority of key leadership and decision-making positions held by women at Mountain Line. Her development of staff and willingness to support them has led to an incredible retention rate amongst these women; they come to Mountain Line and stay. Through Heather’s example and guidance, other women have embraced leadership roles and navigated traditional gender roles with grace. Heather is a role model for the many women at Mountain Line and is paving the way for them to be change makers in their own way.