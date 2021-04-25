Healthcare: Telehealth here to stay

To assure privacy in telehealth, HIPAA-compliant video conferencing and text messaging are used to communicate.

Junto Skin and Laser did not use virtual appointments previously, but quickly adopted them for consultations and follow-ups.

“In our industry, people tend to feel like they need to be seen in person to be understood or properly evaluated—and in some cases, this is true,” said Amy Aranda, LE LMT CLT. She recognizes telehealth is a useful tool for determining whether the business can fit the client’s needs. “It also can help us set up a plan and is an effective communication tool prior to appointments, so clients know how to prep for actual treatment.”

Sufficient broadband to carry video conferences initially across the industry, and other challenges, such as Zoom fatigue, have added a new dimension to administering care. There are still hurdles to overcome related to technical access across lower income demographics and isolated geographic areas, but infrastructure grants and investments at the state and federal level aim to bridge this gap.

Today and looking forward, telehealth will continue to be a critical strategy for consultations, follow-ups, chronic circumstances, remote locales, mental therapy and more. The proper hybrid balance of in-person care and telehealth offers opportunities and efficiency for the best fit for provider and patient as far as preference and convenience. Delivering quality care anytime or anywhere enhances the patient experience overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0