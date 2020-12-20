Health Year in Review: The year of COVID-19 in Flagstaff, Coconino County

Throughout the world COVID-19 topped health news this year as the illness first emerged in Wuhan City, China, and then spread exponentially within and across communities. Northern Arizona was no different in dealing with its share of coronavirus issues. Here are the top local health stories from 2020:
COVID-19 in NAZ
The novel coronavirus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, is a variation on other coronaviruses and was first found in China in December before quickly spreading to regions throughout the world. Symptoms of the virus in its early forms included fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Coconino County saw its first positive case of COVID-19 on the evening of March 18 in an individual older than 60 years of age who was quickly put under home isolation and was monitored by the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) communicable disease team. The case was tested at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, TGen North, which grew throughout the pandemic to process more than 1,000 samples a week.
As local cases of the disease continued to increase in number and severity, CCHHS confirmed the county’s first COVID-19-related death on March 24, a male in his 50s with underlying conditions. The first signs of community transmission of the virus — where confirmed cases could not be traced back to an exposure such as travel or contact with another confirmed case — were reported earlier that week.
The county saw its first major spike in cases in late June, with elevated numbers that lasted about a month. In September, however, community transmission began increasing once again, and case counts reached unprecedented amounts in November and December.
FMC manages COVID-19 patients
Flagstaff Medical Center quickly became a hub for COVID care, accepting patients from throughout northern Arizona -- including many from the Navajo Nation as it was hit hard by the coronavirus in the early months of the pandemic. Though the hospital’s intensive care unit was full by April, staff began to open other areas of the facility to care for COVID patients — such as unused operating rooms and ambulatory surgical areas vacated by the cancellation of elective surgeries — to fulfill Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that called for Arizona hospitals to increase their bed capacity by 50%.
The Arizona Surge Line also helped to transfer patients to hospitals across the state that had capacity at the time, with FMC sending some of its patients from the Navajo Nation to hospitals in Phoenix early in the pandemic and later reciprocating by taking in patients from as far as Yuma.
Initial treatment of COVID patients included placing them on ventilators, but medical staff have more recently had success in keeping patients off ventilators for as long as possible and using new treatments including steroids and Remdesivir, which was the first drug to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating COVID-19.
Business closures
To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans announced the closure of all nonessential businesses effective March 17. She was quickly followed by the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, whose similar closure went into effect March 19.
Both orders lasted through April 1, and applied to bars, restaurants, breweries, entertainment venues, libraries and museums, and all gyms and recreational facilities. Restaurants of all types were prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on site, but were permitted to offer to-go services, an option taken by many local businesses.
Statewide, Gov. Ducey issued a stay-at-home order on March 30, which was eventually extended through May 15 but allowed some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with health precautions. Both city and county leaders were pleased by the extension, noting the “flattening of the curve” occurring as the rate of new cases decreased during the stay-at-home period.
School closures
After students left for spring break in March, some local schools chose to delay reopening their campuses days before Ducey ordered a statewide closure of schools through the end of the month as authorities worked to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
This one-week extended closure quickly grew, though, and Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College leaders both decided to shift classes to an online-only format for the remainder of the semester. At the K-12 level, many local school governing boards, including Flagstaff Unified School District’s, voted to extend their own closures even past state mandates, with students accessing classwork either online or through activities sent home by their teachers, while others like Williams Unified reopened for in-person classes.
Masking up
Wearing a face mask that covered both the nose and mouth and staying at least 6 feet away from others not in the same household were among the top health safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Flagstaff and Coconino County officials agreed. Both implemented mask mandates, which went into effect on June 20, requiring people to wear face masks in all public spaces in Flagstaff, including inside of businesses and restaurants, as well as in areas throughout the county where individuals were unable to distance themselves physically from others. Within the city, those seen not wearing a mask in public were first given a warning; after that it was considered a misdemeanor.
In addition to face coverings, health experts encouraged people to wash their hands frequently, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid indoor spaces when possible. Those at high risk of getting sick, such as people who are older or who have underlying health conditions, were encouraged to stay home and isolate from others.
Elective surgeries paused
For about two months, Ducey restricted hospitals and other healthcare organizations from conducting elective surgeries in an effort to open up hospital beds statewide for COVID-19 patients. Physicians could resume such procedures in May but had to receive approval from the state after demonstrating they had the capacity with no elective surgeries to be offered between then and May 1.
As patients returned to local medical practices for these procedures, they did so gradually, with clinics seeing only a fraction of their normal patient volume as they increased time between appointments to clear up waiting rooms and allow for room sanitization between patients. Practices set up barricades and designated specific spaces for COVID-19 patients, and staff were covered in personal protective equipment to reduce the chances of catching the virus.
Telehealth
As an alternative to traditional appointments, medical offices and clinics moved to telehealth, some offering video and phone appointments for the first time while others expanded their existing services after insurance companies announced they would increase their coverage of telehealth appointments.
Providers were able to expand the number of patients they saw from areas throughout northern Arizona and create new personal connections with patients through the glimpses they got of their homes, though they did note challenges because many patients do not have internet access and even walking patients through self-examinations was not a perfect substitute for traditional in-person care.
Providing PPE
Personal protective equipment was in short supply early in the pandemic as healthcare providers throughout the region competed with other businesses and individuals for face masks, gloves and other protective equipment. In April, FMC reported using 15,000 isolation gowns, 4,200 N95 respirators and 35,000 surgical masks every week.
Community members responded to this increased need by creating their own PPE, sewing and even 3D printing face masks, making reusable gowns from materials that could be laundered and concocting their own hand sanitizer to donate to frontline workers in Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation.
Mountain Heart
Before COVID-19 arrived in northern Arizona early in spring, Northern Arizona Healthcare purchased Mountain Heart, one of Flagstaff’s few providers of cardiology and sleep services, in time for the retirement of cardiologist Kent Winkler, who had owned and operated Mountain Heart since it opened in 2008.
The clinic was renamed Northern Arizona Healthcare Cardiology in April. All existing employees became NAH employees and all patients were transferred to the hospital’s electronic medical record system.
FMC closed its cardiac outpatient and rehabilitation programs in 2016 and transitioned its heart patients receiving outpatient services to Mountain Heart, while surgical cardiology remained in the hospital. By owning the practice, NAH now oversees both inpatient and outpatient cardiology services.
Dr. Hershey
Flagstaff doctor George Hershey celebrated 50 years of practicing in Flagstaff early this year with the announcement that he does not plan to stop anytime soon, though he did leave his role as Northern Arizona University’s athletics team physician, a position he held for 49 years.
Hershey moved to Flagstaff in 1970 and opened his own practice on Fourth Street, where he worked until he moved to the Family Health Center at Native Americans for Community Action about seven years ago. In addition to his role at NAU, Hershey also served on the medical staff for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
