Health Year in Review: The year of COVID-19 in Flagstaff, Coconino County

Masking up

Wearing a face mask that covered both the nose and mouth and staying at least 6 feet away from others not in the same household were among the top health safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials agreed. Both implemented mask mandates, which went into effect on June 20, requiring people to wear face masks in all public spaces in Flagstaff, including inside of businesses and restaurants, as well as in areas throughout the county where individuals were unable to distance themselves physically from others. Within the city, those seen not wearing a mask in public were first given a warning; after that it was considered a misdemeanor.

In addition to face coverings, health experts encouraged people to wash their hands frequently, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid indoor spaces when possible. Those at high risk of getting sick, such as people who are older or who have underlying health conditions, were encouraged to stay home and isolate from others.

Elective surgeries paused