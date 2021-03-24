Headphones and Hearing Health: A Guide to Safe Listening

Headphones and earbuds have become staples of everyday life. While those little listening devices keep us connected and entertained wherever we go, they can also put us at risk for permanent hearing loss. Luckily, there are simple steps you can take to protect your ears. Here, we cover how headphones cause hearing loss, the pros and cons of different headphone types, and tips for safe listening and hygiene.

Are Headphones Bad For My Hearing?

Headphones provide us with our own little sound bubble for listening as loud and as long as we like, but exposure to high volumes can damage the sensitive structures in our ears and lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Though not always immediately noticeable, noise-induced hearing loss can occur after just one burst of unsafe sound—and the damage can be irreversible. As many as 40 million adults under age 70 show signs of noise-induced hearing loss.

Although younger generations may appear more tolerant of loud noise, noise-induced hearing loss can occur at any age. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 50 percent of teenagers and young adults are exposed to unsafe noise levels from smartphones and other personal audio devices. One in five teens today have some form of hearing loss, a 30 percent increase since the 1980s and 1990s.