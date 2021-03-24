Headphones and Hearing Health: A Guide to Safe Listening

Headphones and earbuds have become staples of everyday life. While those little listening devices keep us connected and entertained wherever we go, they can also put us at risk for permanent hearing loss. Luckily, there are simple steps you can take to protect your ears. Here, we cover how headphones cause hearing loss, the pros and cons of different headphone types, and tips for safe listening and hygiene.
Are Headphones Bad For My Hearing?
Headphones provide us with our own little sound bubble for listening as loud and as long as we like, but exposure to high volumes can damage the sensitive structures in our ears and lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Though not always immediately noticeable, noise-induced hearing loss can occur after just one burst of unsafe sound—and the damage can be irreversible. As many as 40 million adults under age 70 show signs of noise-induced hearing loss.
Although younger generations may appear more tolerant of loud noise, noise-induced hearing loss can occur at any age. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 50 percent of teenagers and young adults are exposed to unsafe noise levels from smartphones and other personal audio devices. One in five teens today have some form of hearing loss, a 30 percent increase since the 1980s and 1990s.
When it comes to wearing headphones, balance is key: The louder the volume, the less time you should spend listening. Experts recommend sticking to the 60/60 rule: listening at 60 percent of the maximum volume for no more than 60 minutes a day.
Tips for safe listening with headphones:
- Follow the 60/60 rule.
- Take listening breaks.
- Check the volume by holding your headphones out in front of you. Can you hear the music? If so, it’s too loud!
- Set a maximum volume limit. Adjust the sound settings on your smartphones and other devices to ensure that the volume doesn’t exceed 60 percent.
- Be mindful of where you use headphones. Avoid wearing headphones in loud environments. When listening in a noisy place such as a busy coffee shop or gym, it’s common to crank up the volume to an unsafe level to block out the surrounding noise.
Turn down the volume if:
- You can’t hear anything around you.
- The person next to you can hear what you are listening to.
- You experience ringing in the ears (also known as tinnitus), buzzing, dulled or muffled hearing after listening.
The good news? Hearing loss from headphone use is entirely preventable. Adopting safe listening habits when wearing headphones will protect your ears and create a better listening experience overall.
