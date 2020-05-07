Hazards and honks for the hospital: Faith groups fill FMC parking lot nightly in support

In addition to numerous messages of thankfulness shared via social media, Williamson recalled Sunday evening, when a doctor pulled up alongside where the pastor had set up his speakers, tears in their eyes as they thanked the group for being there on a particularly harsh day.

For Rebekah Short, a former FMC nurse and member of Church for the Nations, the experience has been especially powerful. Short worked at the hospital for 18 years and now teaches nursing at Northland Pioneer College’s Winslow campus. She and her husband — and occasionally their three children — have been in the parking lot every single night to support her former coworkers.

“I’ve known some of these people for 20 years and I went to nursing school with some of these people so they mean so very much to me and I’m not there helping them, so I still see it as I’m there helping them,” Short said.

Though Short said she has not been in a situation quite like the ones nurses are experiencing now, she can relate to losing a patient.