Haiti needs help, not patronizing, after the earthquake and assassination

The residents of Camp Perrin have a saying about their home. They call it “a special place” — Yon ti kote apa, in Creole. They take pride in being unique. And their focus after the quake was on getting back up. A month after the disaster, they were working to get students back into school in October — education is the backbone of the community — and dispense aid to those who need it most.

As Jeff Pierre-Louis, a 34-year-old Haitian man, told the Herald as he stood in front of his family’s collapsed home, “We will certainly rebuild. It’s the effort of the people who transformed Camp Perrin into what it is today; it wasn’t always developed like this.”

When the quake struck, the country was already facing major problems, including rising hunger, gang violence, limited or no access to health care and rising fear of sexual violence. Long-promised elections have been delayed. Haiti is still reeling from the shock of Moïse’s death. The allegation about Henry, an apparent attempt to politicize the investigation, only increases the turbulence there.

And let’s not forget that Haiti hasn’t fully recovered from the damage from the 2010 earthquake that killed over 300,000 people.