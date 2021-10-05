Guest Editorial: Supreme Court’s new term restarts credibility concerns

Long before the U.S. Supreme Court launched its new term Monday, it was clear that more than the usual lower court rulings would be on trial this term for several reasons. First, Americans are seeing the nine justices less and less like careful, impartial and independent interpreters of the law and more like political hacks. Don’t take our word for it: That’s what the latest Gallup polling numbers show. Public approval of the court is down to 40%, the lowest ever recorded by Gallup since it began asking the question in 2000. But second, the six-member conservative majority appears ready to do some serious rewriting of U.S. laws, beginning with women’s reproductive rights and likely extending to Second Amendment and religious rights, as well. Is anyone shocked by that? It’s what President Donald Trump promised with his appointments, and it’s what other leading Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been counting on for years.

Yet what happens when the barking dog finally catches up to the car? The Supreme Court’s majority is so out of step with public sentiment in the U.S. that it is likely to make rulings that many Americans will find deeply disconcerting. That was foreshadowed in the court’s “shadow docket” decision last month to let stand a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy even in cases of rape or incest. The measure was unusual in that it left enforcement to private lawsuits, but the adverse effect on women’s constitutional rights as spelled out in Roe v. Wade was obvious. Still, five justices did not care. They were only too happy to vote 5-4, without live argument or public scrutiny, to let Texas shut down its abortion providers while the law is litigated. And now what lies ahead? In less than two months, the court is expected to hear a Mississippi case that bans abortion at 15 weeks and represents the most serious challenge to Roe in years.