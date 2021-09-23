Guest Editorial: Let science lead the way on booster shots

The Biden administration got ahead of the science last month in proposing to make all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 eligible for a booster shot. That’s why it was good to see a federal advisory panel last week reassert the role that data and critical thinking must play in managing this pandemic. The White House and public health experts may share the same goals, but science — not politics — must shape the nation’s vaccination strategy.

An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly rejected recommending broad-based booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine. Instead, the committee backed a narrower plan, recommending boosters for Americans 65 and older and for those at high-risk of COVID-19. Committee members said the data showed the Pfizer vaccine offered strong protection against the virus, including the highly infectious delta variant, and that there was insufficient evidence the general public needed a third shot at this time. The FDA, which is not bound by the recommendation, is expected to decide the matter this week.