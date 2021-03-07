Guest Editorial: Dr. Seuss was part Horton the elephant, part Grinch

At the same time, Dr. Seuss Enterprises was right to stop publication of the six books. A great deal of noncontemporary literature involves plotting and characters that would not be accepted in modern works. They remain classics in many cases because we as adults understand the context. But the standard should be different when we're talking about the kind of rhyming, colorfully illustrated books that very young children have read to them. They are exposed over and over — because as any parent knows, children want their favorite books repeated ad infinitum — to racist, inaccurate images and lilting wording that, for example, describes people with eyes "at a slant." If the books can't be fixed, they no longer deserve to be in print.