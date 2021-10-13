Guest Column: What I want Dave Chappelle to understand about the color of queerness

Black women account for nearly 60% of new HIV cases among women. Speaking of which, when "don't ask, don't tell" was forcing queer people out of the military, robbing them of their careers, no group was hurt more by this policy than Black women. Most of the trans people killed and their deaths ignored? Black. I could go on, but I think you get the picture.

Maybe if more people knew that Bayard Rustin, an openly queer Black man, introduced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the principles of nonviolence and organized the March on Washington, they would see how nonsensical Chappelle's us-versus-them brand of humor really is.

Maybe.

During the "Selma" episode of "We're Here," one of the hosts, Bob the Drag Queen, broke down in tears as he spoke with Bloody Sunday survivors. Surprisingly Bob, who is Black, didn't have a problem connecting to their stories because he is gay.

"Being raised in the South and seeing how Bayard Rustin and James Baldwin were essentially erased — not erased — but their queerness seem to be erased from their context in regards to the civil rights movement so you think their queerness must be a bad thing," he told me. "Even Dr. Angela Davis, who is still alive, unless she is saying it herself, her queerness gets erased from these movements as well.