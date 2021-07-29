Guest Column: We all want better infrastructure. Here’s how to fund it

President Joe Biden recently announced his support for the bipartisan infrastructure framework, a proposal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure over eight years, with $579 billion in new spending. It includes spending on highways and bridges, public transit, passenger and freight rail, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, airports, water, broadband and power. How to pay is still the subject of considerable disagreement, as are questions about which projects should be prioritized.

In its current form, the proposal includes too much federal spending that could be funded privately. Even where government funding is required, it should mostly be collected from user fees. And most of those user fees could be better collected and administered by state governments than by the federal government.

First, it makes more sense to fund EV charging stations, passenger and freight rail, and power infrastructure privately. Each provides valuable services that can be sold to users. The only reason for the federal government to subsidize broadband and water infrastructure is to help communities where residents might not be able to afford user fees or access the service. And this spending could be reduced if federal subsidies were targeted only to regions of the country with a concentration of low-income residents.