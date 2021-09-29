Guest Column: US sees itself as a white knight (emphasis on 'white')

The recent treatment of Haitian refugees along the border is only a shock to those who do not remember our decade of Western Hemisphere invasions: Grenada in 1983, Panama in 1989, Haiti in 1994.

Let's not leave out President Reagan's support of supposedly anti-Communist Contra forces in Nicaragua, a foreign policy decision that has provided weapons to generations of geopolitical foes.

In 1964, the country straight-up interfered with the election in Chile. When he was the national security adviser, Henry Kissinger later said of the intervention: "I don't see why we need to stand by and watch a country go communist due to the irresponsibility of its own people."

Sounds like freedom to me.

Each instance took place under the guise of protecting freedom, when really it was about protecting our interests (usually commercial). When we weren't seeking any gain, far too often we lean toward being inhumane, like separating migrants from their children or treating Haitian refugees like cattle at the southern border.

Look, I'm not saying the country should not protect our global interests or that some of the leaders the CIA has helped to overthrow were not bad men.