Guest Column: Trump's trial isn't about him; it's about us

The video snapped us back to reality, to urgency.

Those of us at home Tuesday could only imagine what the senators were feeling as they watched the replay of a riot they had experienced in real life in that same building. Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, helped us imagine.

He recalled the day of the siege, which happened to be the day after he buried his son, who had taken his life in December. His daughter and son-in-law had joined him at the Capitol, in a show of support, only to wind up hiding under a desk, thinking they were going to die.

Raskin recalled the rioters pounding on the door “like a battering ram.” He choked up remembering how he’d told his daughter they’d come back to the Capitol on a better day; she said she never wanted to come back.

“This,” he said, “cannot be the future of America.”

The future, not the past, is at stake in this trial. It’s not a sequel to a story that’s over. It’s the culminating moment of this strange American saga, in which a president encouraged an assault on our laws and lawmakers. Trump’s presidency won’t be fully over until his behavior and its consequences are fully accounted for in the official government record, until each senator is forced to take a stand.

And let’s remember: This trial isn’t essentially about Donald Trump. It’s about us, who we are and want to be. It’s not primarily about punishing him. It’s about protecting ourselves, our laws, our country.

Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0