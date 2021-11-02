Guest Column: The US economy is better than it looks

Meanwhile, household consumption of services continued to rebound, adding 3.6 points to real GDP, compared with 2.1 and 5.4 in the first two quarters of the year. That suggests the economy is continuing to rebalance from the lockdowns of last winter and spring, which caused a collapse in the service sector and a corresponding explosion in the consumption of goods.

Perhaps most important, compensation of employees at private businesses grew at a robust 9.2%, easily outpacing the rise in inflation. Remarkably, compensation is slightly above its pre-pandemic trend. As long as that’s the case, the outlook for growth will continue to be positive.

Finally, producer inventories continued to fall, as they have all year, indicating that pent-up demand is accumulating among businesses as well as consumers. This factor will help propel economic growth into next year and beyond.

Taken as a whole, then, the report is a sign that stagflation — negative real growth combined with high inflation — is not in the cards. For that to happen, there would have to be rising prices alongside static or declining spending power. That’s the opposite of what this report shows.

Yes, real GDP growth slowed dramatically in the third quarter. But the gap is more than accounted for by the supply crunch in automobiles. At the same time, consumers and businesses are in the process of rebalancing from goods to services, causing some supply-chain bottlenecks. As soon as those are cleared, the U.S. economy will be poised to return to higher growth.

Karl W. Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He was formerly vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina. He is also co-founder of the economics blog Modeled Behavior.

