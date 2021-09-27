Guest Column: My breakthrough infection underscores how fortunate I am to be vaccinated

On the ninth day after my dental appointment, I pulled up to the drive-thru pharmacy window at CVS for a free COVID-19 test.

The good news: The test was more comfortable than those from the early days, when they would push the extra-long Q-tip up your nose till you feared it might pierce your brain. The kind pharmacist at CVS let me insert a smaller Q-tip and said I did not have to swab deeply.

The bad news: The text from CVS the next morning was all in red, with the word “Positive” in bold. It recommended that I contact my doctor, who replied that Regeneron was unnecessary since my vaccination provided plenty of antibodies. That was also why my symptoms were relatively mild.

I also called my dentist. Not to accuse, since I couldn’t be certain her office was the source. But I did explain I got the disease six days after my appointment, and hadn’t had contact with anyone else in the interim. She has since made masks mandatory at her clinic, along with temperature readings.

On the 10th day, my fever broke. But congestion persisted, robbing me of my sense of smell and taste.