Guest Column: Is the ‘Great Resignation’ a golden opportunity or a siren song?

Everyone has been talking about the “Big Quit” movement sweeping across the U.S. and beyond. Experts are grappling with statistics showing record-breaking labor shortages — from Amazon warehouse floors to centers of the care and knowledge economy.

For centuries, work has been at the heart of how the vast majority of us measure our worth — as citizens and as human beings. Today, it is the ticket to survival in 21st-century America.

For the first time in recent memory, workers are wresting back some of their power as employers struggle to fill vacancies and devise new methods to entice people back to work. Could this be the end of corporate exploitation, bad bosses, long and thankless hours and the beginning of something new? A new form of “freedom”?

As a historical sociologist of labor, I believe this is a crucial moment for reflection. What exactly are we running toward? Is the solution to the ills of modern work to go out on our own? What lessons can history teach us?

After slavery was abolished in the 19th century, ex-slaves, migrants and the working classes were all told to cherish their “freedom” — but they quickly learned that freedom meant work. Productivity became central to the human endeavor, the gold standard for personal flourishing and social progress.