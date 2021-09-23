Guest Column: How Congress could curtail the Big Oil gravy train

Modernizing the federal royalty rate would provide huge benefits to Americans. Taxpayers lost out on more than $12 billion over the past decade because polluters weren’t paying fair market rates for drilling on public lands and waters, according to Taxpayers for Common Sense. Recovering these dollars would enable Congress to allocate more money to other programs in the bill, including those that protect the environment and make it easier for families to afford the rising costs of child care, pre-K and higher education.

The House’s Build Back Better Act also closes a legal loophole that leaves taxpayers, instead of oil and gas companies, on the hook for cleaning up shut-down wells. Under the current requirements, the bonding coverage that polluters purchase up front to make sure environmental remediation costs are paid doesn’t come close to covering the actual cleanup costs. In effect, that means that oil and gas companies can profit off pollution, then leave taxpayers to deal with the mess they leave behind.

In California, taxpayers paid $27 million of a $45 million bill for cleaning up a man-made island off Rincon Beach in Ventura County that was built for oil drilling in the 1950s. In Colorado, the 2019 bankruptcy of PetroShare, a small drilling firm, left about 50 wells for the state to clean up at taxpayer expense.