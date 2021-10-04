Guest Column: Have we abandoned the 'It Takes a Village' truth?

Teenagers have often pushed the envelope, so to speak. They naturally exhibit behaviors and attitudes that we all want to admonish at times.

What is relatively new, and very concerning, is the abject violence and lack of empathy far too many youths are exhibiting. Reactive attachment disorder suggests that children who don’t develop healthy relationships with adults, or caregivers, early on in their lives, may develop callous and violent behavior later on.

Perhaps that is what has taken place. So many of our youth have not developed those nurturing relationships with adults. This is all the more reason why it’s essential for parents to allow the village to once again assist in raising their child. We can change the behavior of our youth if we change ours. They are a reflection of the mistakes that we, as a society, have made.

We never should have taken the power away from the village, the neighbors, the teachers and all the other adults with whom children come in contact . The good thing is sometimes what was done can be undone. It’s not too late to support and truly live by the phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The change lies with the adults. When children see us working together, respecting and nurturing each other, truly working in their best interest, they do well.

Unfortunately, the road to recovery will be difficult. We have far too many teens and young adults who grew up saying, “No one can correct me but my parents.” Let’s try to change that mindset, particularly in those who are younger. The village is suffering. Kids are being shot in record numbers, often by individuals who are not much older than them. More than 300 children have been shot in Chicago this year. It feels like a war zone in certain parts of the city. We must empower the community to help raise our children.

Jerald McNair, who has a doctorate in education, is a school administrator in South Holland School District 151 in Chicago. He wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.

