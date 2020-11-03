Guest Column: For Facebook, it's all about 'market power'

ACCESS TO DATA

Many of us think Facebook is "free" to users. Well, it really isn't. In exchange for using the platform, you are providing valuable personal data in exchange. And good luck if you want to change your settings to limit the data collected on you. Facebook uses this data to sell targeted advertising resulting in the $18 billion of quarterly revenue noted above. It also creates a more targeted user experience, which leads you to spend more time on the site. More time on the site means more advertising revenue to Facebook. It also means the platform collects more data. More data means better targeting, which means higher advertising rates and revenue. And so the circle goes.

In addition to all of this, Facebook is working hard to expand its "walled garden." The platform needs content. It needs trusted content, although it makes money on untrusted, or fake news. Initially the design was to have a snippet of news that then linked back to the originator's site for details, like The Seattle Times. More and more the strategy has shifted to provide news within Facebook's site to keep users there, for longer periods of time, resulting in more advertising revenue.