Guest Column: Doctors’ advice: What we can do now to slow the coronavirus

MEDICAL COMMUNITY

What can the medical community do? Every hospital should guarantee that its triage and patient care systems, staffing, equipment and supplies are prepared to handle the likely onslaught. This preparation may include temporarily controlling facility access, limiting visitors and canceling elective procedures. Medical researchers should perform fast-track testing for antiviral medications, which have been useful for influenza treatment. Ideally, we need a vaccine for coronaviruses writ large, though in the best case situation that could be at least a year away.

Schools, from universities to kindergartens, have closed, but we will need more data to decide for how long, given the wide-ranging implications of school closings. Children have been minimally affected by this virus, but we don’t know if they can be Trojan horses, bringing COVID-19 home and to the wider community.

Other questions abound. How long will this last? Will warmer weather put an end to the spread? Will this become an ongoing or seasonal problem like flu? Will we be watching baseball this summer? More diagnostic testing will soon give us some estimates on the extent and rate of community spread. It’s hard to know, but don’t panic and hopefully we will all be back in the stands by the summer.

Dr. Robert A Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center. Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. The two worked together in Chicago during past flu outbreaks and the AIDS epidemic. They wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.

