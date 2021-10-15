Guest Column: Despite Gruden’s fall, much work remains for the NFL on race

In a 2011 email first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Gruden employed a racist trope to refer to DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Misspelling Smith’s name to indicate his low opinion of Smith’s intelligence, Gruden wrote, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”

Asked to respond to Gruden’s comments, Smith did not mince words. “Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs,” Smith told The Journal. “I’m sorry my family has to see something like this but I would rather they know. I will not let it define me.”

Smith is right. In an industry where Black men make up the majority of the players who put themselves at risk to entertain the masses, white men like Gruden are the power brokers. Among the NFL’s 32 teams, there are no Black team owners, three Black head coaches, and only five Black general managers.

And if Gruden’s emails are any indication, that blindingly white power structure condones having Black men on the menu, to be carved up and consumed by a sport that can destroy both their bodies and their brains. But it’s not OK for Black men to have a seat at the table.