Guest Column: COVID relief impasse illustrates broken legislative process

Still, even if McConnell unifies the 53 GOP senators, it takes 60 votes for the Senate to pass anything, and Democrats consider his plan totally inadequate.

Finally, the White House has seemed for most of the summer in no hurry to pass anything, perhaps hoping that any action comes when it most helps politically, closer to the election. (Trump’s unilateral actions last month seem mainly to have created confusion, not stimulus.)

I covered Congress for many years when it was functional, and here is how it used to work:

On any important issue, the White House presented Congress with its recommendations — or even sometimes draft legislation.

After one house acted, the other house had basically two options to pass the legislation, either bring up that measure, amend it and pass the amended version or start fresh and pass its own bill.

If the two houses passed different versions, a conference committee consisting of members of both houses met to craft a compromise. That was often the toughest part of the process, but it generally worked because, back then, compromise wasn’t a dirty word. The White House could weigh in at any point, but its view was especially important during the conference, to ensure any final version was acceptable to the president and would become law.