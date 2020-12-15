Guest Column: Can Trump give his kids a get-out-of-jail-free card?

And yet, Trump’s children have not been charged or found guilty of any crime against the United States. This is not a mere technical glitch. Pardon requirements such as remorse and acceptance of punishment make sense primarily in the context of specific offenses. William Blackstone, the 18th century British jurist whose commentaries on English common law inspired the founders, explains it this way: “A pardon of all felonies will not pardon a conviction.” The offense “must be particularly mentioned.”

In the annals of the United States, there is a famous exception to the crimes-not-persons principle — President Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon. That pardon wasn’t tied to something specific. Instead it was framed to cover any crime the disgraced president might have committed in office.

Ford’s act was even more controversial than the Clinton pardon, and it may have cost him the 1976 election. Some have referenced it as a potential justification for the general family pardons Trump seems to be contemplating, but it is not clear that it established a legal precedent. After all, it was never reviewed by the courts. It did at least have an important public purpose and one that clearly motivated Ford: It brought about an end, in his words, to the “long national nightmare” of Watergate.

Trump’s signature characteristic as president has been his consummate indifference to public purpose. So it is with his pardons, which he deploys for private gain — a shield for his cronies, himself and possibly his children. They are a poke in the eye to the rule of law, without the pretense of achieving the broader aims that executive mercy should serve. A sound reading of the pardon power does not support blanket get-out-of-jail-free cards for the Trump kids.

Harry Litman writes for the Los Angeles Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0