Guest Column: Bill would fight environmental injustices

Thirty years ago, I helped organize the first National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit, which began in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24, 1991. It was the first time in U.S. history that leaders would come together to address human rights with a focus on environmental justice.

An English teacher by love and training, I came to the environmental justice movement through nuclear weapons issues. The federal government’s Savannah River Site, which produced radioactive material used in nuclear weapons, contaminated the river and environment near my hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Witnessing its impact on my community growing up ultimately caused me to expand my work beyond voting and civil rights issues.

At the summit, sitting next to giants who had been fighting for more than a decade against Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, I felt like I was being baptized in an incredible sea of movement work. Feeling the empathy from summit participants and knowing that people cared was overwhelming. For the first time, I felt like I wasn’t alone in fighting against environmental injustices and racism.

The individual agendas we all brought to the summit became a collective agenda to go home and develop local, state and regional networks that would build power to advance equitable policies.