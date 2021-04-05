Group steps up to get supplies to Navajo veterans during pandemic

With money to spare from the first round of collections, Eisiminger and Dalpe reconnected with MacDonald Lonetree and Tsinnijinnie to see what else was needed. The answer: personal protective equipment, and so the two enlisted the help of local distilleries to provide nearly 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“The pandemic hit Navajo Nation very hard, and even though we had some good measures in place, like public health orders and sheltering in place, it was nothing that we have ever experienced,” said MacDonald LoneTree, who now lives in Washington, D.C. “It was a whirlwind because Navajos are very much a social community. Not only do we get out and visit one other, but we have traditional ceremonies and we have extended families that are very close.”

Despite the help they were able to provide, it was clear to Eisiminger and Dalpe that their work was far from over. Soon, more good Samaritans stepped up to help.

A Phoenix trucking company volunteered to deliver goods to the reservation, including 300-gallon water tanks to help those without access to running water.

“In some cases, there were families that had enough water to go a day, and then they would have to make an hour trip to the well to fill their canisters back up and go back home and repeat that cycle every day,” Eisiminger said.