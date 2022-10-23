Greenhouse Productions and Culture Shock Presents: Dirtwire - Ghostcatcher Tour

Flagstaff, Arizona - Greenhouse Productions and Culture Shock will present Dirtwire on October 31st, 2022 at The Orpheum. The evening opens with a star-studded cast featuring: Kayley Quick, Revelucien, JayBlue, ET (Evan Thibodeau), Carlie Nannini and a slew of weirdos performing a variety of strange and odd flow performances to Tierdrop’s DJ Set (Sean Tierney). Following additional performances by Vincent Antone and Banjolectric, the one and only Dapper Dre (Dre Adauto) will be hosting a costume contest with over $500 in cash and prizes. Exquisite lighting atmosphere will be provided by the fantastically creative team at Spotlab and live painting will be performed by Emma Gardner and Dana Kamberg.

The evening will close with an impressive set by renowned musicians: Dirtwire.

Dirtwire stands poised between ancient Mother Earth and modern technology, a blend of ethnomusicology and the psychedelic trance state, gut-bucket delta blues and what the band variously dubs “back-porch space cowboy blues, swamptronica, and electro-twang.” It’s a sound informed by Dirtwire’s travels and performances around the globe, where East meets West and North joins South. From the favelas in Brazil, Femi Kuti’s Shrine in Lagos, Tokyo’s bluegrass clubs, Ayahuasca ceremonies in Central America, Gamelan performances in Bali, desert festivals in the Australian Outback, and the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s modernized new capital Astana, the band spreads its message by building bridges across musical cultures in their own unique way.

Dirtwire plays an array of instruments both ancient and modern, including West African kamale ngonis, jaw harps, space fiddles, whamola basses, Rickenbacher electric 12 string guitars, bowed Banjos and mouth harps from around the globe, all interwoven into modern laptop beat creation. Hailing from the underground west coast electronic bass music scene Dirtwire finds itself at the forefront of experimental electronic music production mixing in their wide array of world instruments with sampled beats and 808’s. Dirtwire’s live shows are a communal psychedelic journey, ranging from down home boot stomping get downs, to bass and blues electronic mashups, to ethereal cinematic beat driven soundscapes. Woven into each is the exploration of where live instruments meet computer production, and where tradition meets experimentation.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at orpheumflagstaff.com.