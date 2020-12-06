Greenhouse of Flagstaff marks passing of Prop 207, Best of Flag win

When Greenhouse of Flagstaff first opened in 2013, the world of legal marijuana distribution was decidedly different. Ryan Hermansky, who owns the local medical marijuana dispensary with brother Brandon and friend Doug Daly, remembers how difficult it was to start the business—navigating strict zoning rules, finding a landlord willing to rent to them and approaching banks for loans were just a handful of barriers despite Proposition 203 passing three years earlier. Also known as the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, the legislation did not translate to an immediate change in public opinion on the drug. Now, nearly a decade and the recent approval of Proposition 207 later, Hermansky said the landscape has undergone drastic shifts.
Prop 207, dubbed the Smart and Safe Act, legalizes the adult recreational use of marijuana, allowing people 21 and older to, among other things, purchase pot legally.
“It’s been fascinating watching the dynamic change. Seven-plus years ago when we opened, there was a lot of stigma toward the industry, a lot of times we weren’t even comfortable telling people what we did,” Hermansky said. “Now it’s the complete opposite, there is excitement, there are a million questions and all positive that lead to great conversations with people.”
But nothing has been more powerful than accounts from patients, or family members of patients, and what marijuana has meant for their health.
“We had people who said things like, ‘I was against it and then my wife got sick, or my husband was dying and [marijuana] enabled him to eat and take medicine and have an enjoyable last six months of life,’” Hermansky said. “We’ve gotten some exceptionally powerful letters and had some incredible conversations and we see just how positive and overwhelmingly supportive people are now.”
Greenhouse of Flagstaff sells everything from baked goods and candy edibles to vape pens and concentrates, honey and hot sauces. The brightly painted business on Switzer Canyon sources from several state-licensed farms as well as offers its own line of edible chews and gummies called Pure Edibles, which are cooked up by its very own resident chef.
Patients are referred to Greenhouse by medical professionals and receive medical marijuana cards for various reasons, from treating the side effects of chemotherapy to aiding in the treatment of depression, anxiety and eating disorders—the uses are vast.
Greenhouse staffs its space, often lively with crowds browsing the plethora of products, with so-called Bud Tenders. A clever take on “bartenders,” all Greenhouse’s Bud Tenders are highly trained and on hand to help customers choose what will work best for them.
“Everything is thoroughly tested, labeled and makes for a safe environment where people can know and understand exactly what they are buying,” Hermansky said.
Laws in Arizona surrounding dispensaries dictate that they can only buy from in-state licensed distributers, all of whom have carried out strict testing of different plant strains.
Arizona voters ensured that Prop 207 passed by a 60 to 40 margin, one Hermansky said is indicative of the times. He and his partners are excited about the legislation, he added—not just from a business standpoint, but also from a social justice one.
“We were definitely big supporters of the initiative, it was well written and well done to benefit all of Arizona,” Hermansky said, referencing the money it will bring in for things like public roads and education.
“It also decriminalizes marijuana, so keeping people out of prison and/or getting them out of prison, from a justice standpoint, what it can hopefully do to help people who have been screwed over for marijuana-related charges, is really important.”
Things have come a long way since a younger Hermansky found himself leaving graduate school as a business major thinking he might enter into the medical marijuana field with his brother and their friend from high school.
“I feel like the landscape has changed dramatically in the last four years, nationwide,” Hermansky said. “It shows overwhelming support from Republicans, Democrats, young, old, that 60 to 40 landslide shows that Arizona citizens are really voting and crossing party lines and that is pretty spectacular; it exceeded everyone’s expectations.”
