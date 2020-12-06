Greenhouse of Flagstaff marks passing of Prop 207, Best of Flag win

Laws in Arizona surrounding dispensaries dictate that they can only buy from in-state licensed distributers, all of whom have carried out strict testing of different plant strains.

Arizona voters ensured that Prop 207 passed by a 60 to 40 margin, one Hermansky said is indicative of the times. He and his partners are excited about the legislation, he added—not just from a business standpoint, but also from a social justice one.

“We were definitely big supporters of the initiative, it was well written and well done to benefit all of Arizona,” Hermansky said, referencing the money it will bring in for things like public roads and education.

“It also decriminalizes marijuana, so keeping people out of prison and/or getting them out of prison, from a justice standpoint, what it can hopefully do to help people who have been screwed over for marijuana-related charges, is really important.”

Things have come a long way since a younger Hermansky found himself leaving graduate school as a business major thinking he might enter into the medical marijuana field with his brother and their friend from high school.

“I feel like the landscape has changed dramatically in the last four years, nationwide,” Hermansky said. “It shows overwhelming support from Republicans, Democrats, young, old, that 60 to 40 landslide shows that Arizona citizens are really voting and crossing party lines and that is pretty spectacular; it exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0