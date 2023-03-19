Granite Orthopaedics is pleased to announce the expansion of our surgical team with the addition of Dr. Amber Randall, MD, a highly experienced orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Randall is an Orthopedic Surgical Specialist and has over 24 years of experience. She graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1999. She is affiliated with medical facilities such as Flagstaff Medical Center and Oasis Hospital. With Dr. Randall on board, we're excited to provide personalized and exceptional orthopedic care to patients in Flagstaff and Sedona.

Dr. Randall brings a diverse skillset to Granite Orthopaedics, with expertise in hip replacement, knee replacement, revision joint replacement surgery and general orthopedics. Patients trust her to develop personalized treatment plans that focus on their unique needs and goals. Dr. Randall’s dedication to patient care and expertise in surgical techniques make her a valuable addition to our team.

The field of orthopedic care has seen significant progress in recent years thanks to the development of advanced surgical techniques, implants, and rehabilitation protocols. Orthopedic surgeries for hip and knee replacements are frequently necessary when chronic joint pain, progressing arthritis, limited mobility and daily activities become challenging. Additionally, injection therapy, physical therapy and medications are great, conservative treatment options for patients. These are often the first choice for treatment, managing pain, improving function, and preventing further damage. Granite Orthopaedics is proud to offer diverse innovative treatments and therapy, resulting in patients experiencing better outcomes and faster recovery times.

A crucial advancement in orthopedic care is the introduction of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Dr. Randall specializes in OMNI robotics, a technology used in joint replacement surgery that utilizes advanced robotics and computer software to help perform surgery with high precision and accuracy. It allows her to plan the surgery beforehand and make adjustments during surgery, resulting in better outcomes. OMNI robotics reduces the risk of complications and speeds up recovery, making it a promising development that revolutionizes joint replacement surgery. As a result, patients often experience less tissue damage making these procedures an excellent choice for patients seeking optimal outcomes.

Rehabilitation protocols have also improved significantly in recent years. Prior to surgery, patients now undergo pre-surgical conditioning to optimize their strength and range of motion. Iovera is a treatment used by Granite Orthopaedics before knee replacement surgery to help alleviate postoperative pain. It involves multiple cryotherapy injections that freeze certain nerves in the knee, temporarily blocking pain signals to the brain. The treatment can help reduce the amount of postoperative pain experienced by patients and decrease the need for opioid pain medication. Iovera is minimally invasive, and its effects can last for several weeks to months. It is a promising treatment that can enhance the overall experience of knee replacement surgery for patients.

Granite Orthopaedics is dedicated to progress with orthopedic advancements, enabling patients to receive the best care and look forward to a more active and fulfilling lifestyle after treatment.

Granite Orthopaedics is accepting new patients at all four locations, Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott and Prescott Valley. Visit our website at www.graniteortho.com to learn more about our providers and to request an appointment today, or call 928-777-9950, we are available to receive your call Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.