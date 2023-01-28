Tags
“We’ve got structural engineers on their way up from the Valley to come do an assessment of it,” reported fire chief Joe Toth.
"What good is a cleared street if you can’t get your vehicle out of your own driveway?” asked resident David Carpini.
The Flagstaff Police Department is looking into the death of a 65 year old man from Teec Nos Pos Arizona, after he was found in the snow near Steves Boulevard.
It's the most snow in this month since 1980, and January is not over yet.
New legislature has provided a “small window” to have some oversight and management of an industry that has had significant local impacts.
100 years ago
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight practice with a calf injury but said he will be available for the NFC title game.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A glamorous high-end camping company is building employee housing in Coconino County. Officials say, with affordable housing availability being what it is, more employers may follow suit.
Local families favored a few unique names for their kids in 2022.
