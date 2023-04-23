What makes you passionate about your work?

What makes me passionate about my work is the opportunity to think creatively, to solve problems, work with new technologies, and collaborate with smart and talented people. I am driven by the challenge of finding the best possible solution and delivering outstanding results for clients. Being able to see the impact of my work and the positive outcomes that it generates is incredibly fulfilling, and it fuels my passion for what I do every day.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

I am incredibly proud of my decision to pivot out of my career as an elementary school teacher during the pandemic, and of the hard work and perseverance that it took to successfully transition into a new career as a project manager. At the time I wasn’t sure if I was making the right choice to leave education; however, I realized that staying in a career that was no longer serving me was not worth sacrificing my physical and mental health. I had to make a difficult decision to leave my comfort zone and take a chance on something new. The pivot was not easy, and there were definitely some difficult moments along the way. However, three years later, I do not regret my choice for a second. What I am most proud of is the opportunity that my teacher pivot has given me to give back to the community of educators I care about. As someone who has experienced the challenges of leaving the classroom firsthand, I am grateful for the chance to coach other educators through the process and help them make positive changes in their lives.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and camping in the beautiful landscapes of Arizona. These activities allow me to connect with nature and recharge my batteries, which I find to be essential for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. In addition to exploring the great outdoors, I am also an avid traveler and love visiting new places. Whether it's exploring a new city, trying out local cuisine, or immersing myself in a different culture, I find that traveling helps broaden my perspectives and feeds my curiosity. Whether I'm exploring new places or simply enjoying the beauty of my own backyard, I find that these activities help me feel more alive and present in the moment.

Do you volunteer? If so, for who and why?

I volunteer in classrooms, at High Country Humane occasionally and music festivals! In particular, I am always looking for more ways to volunteer with kids in the Flagstaff community whether it be in the classroom or in the great outdoors! I enjoy volunteering because it allows me to make a meaningful impact in my community while also learning and growing as a person.

What would you say is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

Overall, I have found that the ability to adapt and stay resilient has been critical to my success throughout my career. Whether navigating a rapidly changing career landscape or overcoming unexpected obstacles, these qualities have allowed me to stay focused, motivated, and achieve my goals.