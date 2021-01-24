Go see your doctor—but wear a mask!

Millions of Americans have postponed lifesaving screenings and other preventative care due to COVID-19.

Doctors performed 67 percent fewer mammograms, conducted almost 72 percent fewer colonoscopies, and administered 22 percent fewer childhood vaccines in March and April than in January and February 2020, before the pandemic began. And while the total number of doctor's visits and screenings rebounded somewhat this summer and fall, they're still not back to pre-pandemic levels in many areas.

In early 2020, patients' fears of catching COVID-19 at doctor's offices and hospitals were understandable. But we've learned a lot since then.

Today, it's clear that foregoing care is usually counterproductive. It's incumbent upon politicians and the public health community to encourage and enable Americans to once again visit the doctor, so long as proper precautions are taken.

Diagnosing cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions early can make the difference between life and death. That's why the drop in screenings is so disconcerting. Outpatient visits—like wellness checkups, CT scans and ultrasound imaging—declined nearly 60 percent between mid-February and early April of 2020.