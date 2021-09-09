Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can still save your life

The battle lines in the war on COVID-19 have been getting blurrier, as infections surge and studies offer changing and sometimes conflicting data on exactly how much protection vaccines provide. Amid the fog, we mustn’t lose sight of a crucial truth: Vaccines still work, and they’re still a miracle.

Not long ago, the goal seemed clear: If enough people achieved immunity through vaccination or infection, the pandemic would peter out for lack of targets. Now that “herd immunity” seems ever more distant. The delta variant’s enhanced transmissibility has raised the bar. The virus still roams freely in places with low vaccination rates. Isolation-weary people are heading out and taking their chances. As school restarts and new variants emerge, the situation is likely to get worse.

Meanwhile, the most crucial data points about vaccines — how well they protect against hospitalization and death — are in flux. Early in the vaccination drive, the chances of an inoculated person dying of COVID-19 appeared to be about one in a million. Delta has probably driven that up somewhat, but a dearth of adequate information makes it difficult to say by how much.