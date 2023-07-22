The winter of 2022/2023 was one of the top five snowiest winters on record. The public works snow removal and ice control team worked more than 100 days straight to keep over 700 miles of County roads open and passable through a season that dumped over 13 feet snow on many locations around the County.

Winter might seem far off right now, but it will be here soon enough. Prepare for snow season using the following tips:

Secure private plowing services now

For County residents living on private roads, one of the most important winter preparation steps is to consider securing professional plowing services now. Even if you live on a County-maintained road, a plowing service can clear driveways, which is a service not provided by the County.

Winter Parking Ordinance in Effect November 1 – April 1: Don’t Park on County Roads!

County Ordinance 2022-06 prohibits motorists from parking on County-maintained roadways between Nov. 1 and Apr. 1 on a 24-hour basis both to facilitate safer snow removal operations and to help mitigate dangerous snow related traffic congestion and parking issues.

Residents are asked to park their vehicles five to 10 feet from the roadway to allow ample room for snowplows to pass. Please remove all private objects from County right of way, such as yard art, planters and garbage cans.

If you have a short-term rental property, then please make sure your guests understand and abide by the winter parking ordinance!

For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/WinterParkingOrdinance2022-06.

Prepare your Home for Extended Snowstorms

Winter storm events in our County can last several days. These storms can cause power outages and significantly hinder travel. In the event of being stranded by extreme snow, it is imperative to have enough supplies at home to weather the storm.

County residents should have all of the following items ready:

Working carbon monoxide detectors should be located in all sleeping and common areas. Don’t forget the extra batteries!

A minimum of three days of non-perishable food and approximately one gallon of water for each family member.

First aid kit and an extra supply of medication.

Personal hygiene supplies, extra clothing, footwear, gloves, blankets and sleeping bags.

Extra food and water for pets and livestock.

Flashlight, extra batteries, candles and a battery-operated radio.

Alternate heat source, such as kerosene or wood.

Full propane tank, if applicable.

Extra set of car keys in addition to cash and credit cards.

Snow shovels

An emergency plan for the entire family.

Winterize your Vehicle

Winterize your vehicle starting in the early fall.

Prepare the windshield wipers, battery and snow tires. Prepare an emergency kit consisting of tire chains, blankets, a tow strap, jumper cables, a flashlight, water, first aid kit, ice scraper, extra clothing and appropriate tools.

Remember to keep your gas tank at least half full to help prevent freezing in the fuel lines.

Plan Travel Accordingly

Good winter travel planning is critical for the safety of Coconino County residents and visitors alike. Stay aware and informed about incoming and ongoing storms through a weather radio or by visiting the National Weather Service website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/fgz/.

Use the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) www.az511.gov system for interstate travel information before you leave home.

The County encourages all citizens to heed all NWS Winter Storm Watches and Warnings and to stay off the roads as much as possible during a storm. If you must travel, then let someone know your intended route and expected time of arrival.

Did You Know?...

Coconino County is one of the snowiest places in the United States? The Flagstaff area alone averages over 100 inches of snow per year, which ranks it among the top 10 snowiest places.

County snow removal is prioritized on a “greatest impact” basis. The main roads (arterials) are plowed first, followed by collector and residential streets. This allows citizens mobility within the community and keeps emergency services as accessible as possible. Once these routes are cleared, residential roads and cul-de-sacs are plowed.

Property taxes do not pay for County snow removal or road maintenance operations! Snow removal operations are funded primarily by Prop. 403, the County’s Road Maintenance Sales Tax, and also by the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) also known as the state gasoline tax.

. In the event of an emergency, however, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office can task County plows to help facilitate an emergency response on a private road. If you are experiencing an emergency during a snowstorm (or any other time), call 911!

Snow Event Information

Emergencies: To report snow-related road emergencies, please call 9-1-1.

County Snow Removal Operations: For County maintained roads, please call Public Works at 928-679-8300 during normal business hours (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.).

City of Flagstaff Snow Removal Operations: If you have questions about snow operations in the City of Flagstaff then please call the Public Works Office at 928-213-2100 during normal business hours.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT): For highway road conditions, please call 5-1-1 or visit ADOT's online Traffic Operations Center at www.az511.gov.

National Weather Service (NWS): For weather information about winter storms, please visit the NWS web page at www.weather.gov/fgz/WinterWeather.

For weather information about winter storms, please visit the NWS web page at www.weather.gov/fgz/WinterWeather. Coconino County Sheriff's Department: 928-774-4523