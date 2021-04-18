Get Involved at the Community Gardens

New community composting bins, a garden mentor program and volunteer workshops are just a few things to be excited about.

Community Compost Hubs

Three of the city-sponsored community gardens—Bonito St., Izabel St. and O’Leary St.—have newly installed compost bins to provide an easy residential drop off for kitchen scraps and other compostable items. The bins are completely free to the public and maintained by volunteers in the community. If you’re interested in participating in the program or volunteering, please visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/4633/Community-Compost-Bins

Gardener 2 Gardener

The Gardener 2 Gardener mentor program is a new volunteer program based out of Flagstaff’s community gardens. Mentors are paired with a new or beginning gardener at one of the community gardens to assist throughout the 2021 growing season. Mentees will experience curated gardening assistance while mentors help to fill gaps in regionally specific growing knowledge through sharing skills, stories and experiences. Want to become a mentor? Email summer.white@flagstaffaz.gov.

Garden Workshop and Food Stories Series

This year we are opening up our gardening spaces for individuals or organizations to host volunteer workshops. This series will provide accessible educational opportunities for the broader Flagstaff community on subjects related to gardening and food such as composting, seed saving, soil amending or preserving. Workshops will be held at the gardens from May to October of 2021. Each session will be limited in size and follow COVID-19 protocols. Email summer.white@flagstaffaz.gov for more information on leading or attending a workshop.

