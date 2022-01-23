Looking to get fit? Ask any expert and they will be the first to tell you that fitness is much more than simply hopping on a treadmill every once in a while. Fitness means paying attention to food choices, and engaging in self-care; it means spending time to seek out a therapist or counselor; it means taking the morning to go for a hike or even just a quick walk around the block before the workday starts. Getting fit is just one small part of a much larger whole.

Fortunately, there are many entities in Flagstaff dedicated to maintaining the wellness of individuals as well as the community in its entirety. From meal prep tips to functional fitness classes, yoga sessions, and trail-running suggestions to crisis counseling and behavioral health services–countless local businesses, organizations and services are dedicated to keeping the community fit and healthy.

In many ways, getting fit starts with the mind. That is, listening to yourself and your mental health needs. This allows you to not only be in tune with your body but also helps you find the best ways to take care of it. Plus, it’s a symbiotic relationship: staying active helps keep you happy. According to the Mayo Clinic, exercise significantly reduces stress and helps battle depression and anxiety, among a plethora of other benefits.

Eating healthy and prioritizing nutrition is another step. Not only does a healthy diet optimize performance but it makes for better sleep, easier days and less stress overall.

Pay attention to these things, integrate them into your routine and watch how activities like running, hiking, biking, yoga or using that barbell at the gym for the first time, will suddenly come much easier. With a clear head and a body ready to take on the next hurdle, getting fit no longer feels like an insurmountable task full of aches and muscle pains, but a welcome challenge there to propel you on your way to a better you.

So, take the advice of Flagstaff experts, they’re here for a reason and are ready to help you get on the trails with the right gear, work through longstanding issues in therapy or fill your pantry with the healthiest of foods. Remember to hydrate, go for a nice long jog, and always seek expertise when you need it. After all, there are many people in this mountain town just waiting for you to ask them to be part of your wellness journey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0