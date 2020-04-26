Genomics experts track Arizona's COVID-19 cases

Because each strain of the coronavirus has about 10 to 12 mutations across the 30,000 nucleotides that comprise the virus, Worobey estimated it would take a few years for strains to evolve enough to affect immune systems differently. He said organizations will have to work quickly to develop an effective vaccine, though.

“We’re in this sweet spot, where if we do develop a vaccine, it’s likely to work across every lineage in the world -- but if that takes too long, that’s going to become more challenging,” Worobey said. “I still think there’s a chance, with a really good vaccine if we can push it out in a year or so and get it out to a huge number of people in the world, it’s still not impossible for us to drive this thing into extinction, but it’s getting less and less likely and more likely it will establish itself into another virus like influenza that we have to be concerned about year to year to year.”