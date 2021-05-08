Gardening Etcetera: Sunflowers? Sorry, Dad: They belong everywhere

“Dad’s going to do WHAT?” I questioned my mother alarmingly.
She repeated, “He’s going to cut down the sunflower.”
With panic settling into my 8-year-old mind, I scurried to the living room window saying, “No, no, no, not THE sunflower!”
But there Dad was, aiming his hungry monster of a lawnmower directly at the gorgeous sunflower my brother, Greg, and I had nurtured for months. Of many sunflower plants we’d grown that summer, this was the one that eventually bore an inflorescence as large as a plate and as cheerfully yellow as the sun itself.
Within moments, bits of petals mingled with shredded stem and leaves came hurtling out from the belly of the plant-devouring machine. Tearfully I queried, “But why didn’t you guys wait for the flower to die like you did with our little sunflowers?”
“Well Cindy, it was out of place. A sunflower, no matter how big and beautiful, doesn’t belong in the middle of a lawn.”
My first experience with sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) could have instilled in me a bad memory. Rather, it implanted in my psyche an enduring adoration for sunflowers. And while the giant sunflower was to my young mind “the best of the best,” I am now particularly fond of the wild, native variety abounding throughout the west.
Each summer my husband, Hugh, and I are blessed with a profusion of wild sunflowers between our ditch and the street. We enjoy them immensely, for they create a fetching spectacle, displaying a maroon central disk fringed with bold yellow petals. Not only that, this flower allures an astounding number of pollinators, which in turn visit our vegetable garden. I take delight in photographing dozens of native bee, butterfly, and fly species frequenting these lovely blooms. (Many folks don’t realize a number of the flies drawn to flowers are excellent pollinators. Some resemble bees, while others are too small to be noticed.) In late summer, an array of birds feast on developing sunflower seeds.
Because the native variety of sunflower is widely branched generating many flowers, and may attain a height of nine feet, Hugh and I pull out about half the number of plants volunteering along our ditch each summer. If we don’t take this precaution, the plants will likely become tangled and unruly.
Long ago, Native North Americans domesticated the wild sunflower and developed its first single-flowered specimens. Since then, countless more strains have been developed by horticulturalists for diverse uses ranging from human foodstuffs, birdfeed, cooking oil, margarine, biodiesel fuel, and cut flower arrangements. And amazingly, sunflowers may be used as an aid in extracting toxic agents in soils, and for neutralizing radionuclides in water.
Gardeners typically cultivate sunflowers for landscape adornment, cut flower assortments, and/or wholesome snacking.
Cut flower varieties are noted for their striking beauty and long-lasting endurance after cutting. If you desire to grace your living room with 4-6 inch faintly-yellow blooms, grow ‘Procut White Nite’. If you prefer the more traditional, large inflorescences showing off lemon petals and jet-black centers, you may wish to try ‘Sunrich Lemon’. Those of us who raise sunflowers for the purpose of attracting pollinators or gathering seed should not rely on cut-flower varieties, as many of them don’t produce pollen.
Landscape sunflowers create an eye-catching exhibition in your garden. ‘Fun ‘N Sun’ is a diverse assortment of reds, yellows and bicolored varieties. If you’d like something out-of-the-ordinary, you may go for ‘Strawberry Blonde’, adorned with bi-colored blooms of yellowish and burgundy-pink. ‘Teddy Bear’ is a dwarf, captivating specimen, showing off furry-appearing double blooms.
Sunflowers grown for edible seeds attract pollinators and are often huge! The heirloom ‘Mammoth’ is one of the most popular varieties and is likely the type Greg and I grew ages ago. An early-maturing variety, ‘Sunseed’ yields an abundance of large edible seed.
Now that my mother is in her 90’s and no longer adheres so tightly to societal norms, I am confident she’d heartily welcome a giant sunflower in the middle of her lawn -- if she had a lawn. I look back on that day with a feeling of nostalgia and humor. For when it comes down to it, this was the beginning of my passion for sunflowers.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
