Gardening Etcetera: Sunflowers? Sorry, Dad: They belong everywhere

Gardeners typically cultivate sunflowers for landscape adornment, cut flower assortments, and/or wholesome snacking.

Cut flower varieties are noted for their striking beauty and long-lasting endurance after cutting. If you desire to grace your living room with 4-6 inch faintly-yellow blooms, grow ‘Procut White Nite’. If you prefer the more traditional, large inflorescences showing off lemon petals and jet-black centers, you may wish to try ‘Sunrich Lemon’. Those of us who raise sunflowers for the purpose of attracting pollinators or gathering seed should not rely on cut-flower varieties, as many of them don’t produce pollen.

Landscape sunflowers create an eye-catching exhibition in your garden. ‘Fun ‘N Sun’ is a diverse assortment of reds, yellows and bicolored varieties. If you’d like something out-of-the-ordinary, you may go for ‘Strawberry Blonde’, adorned with bi-colored blooms of yellowish and burgundy-pink. ‘Teddy Bear’ is a dwarf, captivating specimen, showing off furry-appearing double blooms.

Sunflowers grown for edible seeds attract pollinators and are often huge! The heirloom ‘Mammoth’ is one of the most popular varieties and is likely the type Greg and I grew ages ago. An early-maturing variety, ‘Sunseed’ yields an abundance of large edible seed.

Now that my mother is in her 90’s and no longer adheres so tightly to societal norms, I am confident she’d heartily welcome a giant sunflower in the middle of her lawn -- if she had a lawn. I look back on that day with a feeling of nostalgia and humor. For when it comes down to it, this was the beginning of my passion for sunflowers.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.

