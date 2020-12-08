FWPP fire wood available from city/National Forest over weekend

This weekend, the city of Flagstaff and US Forest Service will host a firewood giveaway ahead of the winter season.

Officials will be giving away wood that was cleared as part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project and will be first come, first served. Wood will be available beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until either 4 p.m. or all the available firewood is gone on both December 12 and 13.

The giveaway will be held at the Shultz Pass Staging Area at the junction of Forest Road 556 and Forest Road 420. To access the giveaway, you must use the entrance directly across from Forest Road 556 and exit out the east end of the staging area. There will be people staged at both areas to direct traffic. Officials warn that the staging area is a very tight fit so these enter/exits must be followed.

The giveaway will include approximately 100 cords of cured mixed conifer firewood that has been processed into logs ranging from 12-18 inches long, split to 4-6 inches wide. The logs were harvested from the Steep Slope and Helicopter Fuels Reduction projects during Phase II of the watershed protection efforts.

The city plans to schedule more giveaway events until all decked wood is given away. Access to the staging area is strictly prohibited at any time other than during the giveaway events. The wood processing that occurs onsite is dangerous and no one other than authorized personnel is allowed in the area. While at the giveaway, do not climb on any of the wood piles or log decks or let children out of vehicles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0