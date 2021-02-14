From rustic to fairytale

With the rollout of vaccines, optimism is building for the return of large weddings starting later in 2021. Arizona Nordic Village General Manager Evan Reimondo said reservations are beginning to come in for summer and fall celebrations at the recreation area located in the Coconino National Forest, 15 miles north of Flagstaff on Highway 180.
What he also is experiencing is a significant increase in the demand for camping, especially for those who don’t want to be too far away from city amenities.
“We understand our niche is a step above setting up your own tent out in the woods,” he said. “We’re providing that bridge for people to have that rustic experience and feel like they’re getting away from everything, but also to maintain their creature comforts. We’re planning for people who have not camped out at all or much, and may be inexperienced in the outdoors. We’re seeing a lot of families with younger kids who want the outdoor experience but don’t want to be out in the middle of nowhere.”
Future brides, looking for a woodsy overnight destination for their special event that can include friends and family members, may be excited to learn the Nordic Village is planning to provide more camping accommodations with a Forest Service style campground plus an additional six to 10 more cabins and yurts.
Proposed improvements identified in the recreation area’s Master Development Plan (MDP) are being designed to meet the recreation need and improve the guest experience. The campground buildout calls for 40 units. Reimondo is hoping to have 20 to 25 campsites available by fall 2022. Currently, the overnight comfortable carrying capacity is more than 50 guests. With the completion of the campground, that number is projected to increase to 170.
A large permanent pavilion for weddings and events is also in the future, as well as enhancements to the lodge. Recreational activities being considered include a tree canopy zipline and guided nature hikes. Currently, interactive displays are being planned to greet visitors in the Discovery Yurt, along with a delineated trail and brochure for self-guided nature hikes.
“We are excited about creating more overnight facilities and more recreational activities for guests in the near future. In the last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people spending time outside,” Reimondo said. “I hope that trend continues.”
Indeed, couples hardly have a shortage when it comes to choosing which northern Arizona venue will host their wedding. Here is a list of more options from Flagstaff to the Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, www.thearb.org
Ideal for: Outdoor ceremonies set against the San Francisco Peaks
Contact: (928) 774-1442 or info@thearb.org
Arizona Nordic Village
16848 Highway 180, www.arizonanordicvillage.com
Ideal for: Rustic, accessible ceremonies and off-grid accommodations
Contact: (928) 220-0550
Arizona Snowbowl
9300 N. Snowbowl Road, www.snowbowl.ski/weddings
Ideal for: Year-round indoor or outdoor ceremonies overlooking Flagstaff
Contact: (928) 214-4035 or banquets@snowbowl.ski
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
1175 W. Route 66, doubletree3.hilton.com
Ideal for: Variety of styles with expert catering
Contact: (928) 773-8888
Forest Highlands Golf Club
2425 William Palmer, www.fhgc.com/weddings
Ideal for: Exclusive open forest ceremony and indoor reception
Contact: (928) 525-5227 or kharting@fhgc.com
Frontiere at Rogers Lake
9485 Forest Service Road 231, www.FrontiereAtRogersLake.com
Ideal for: Rustic outdoor ceremonies from May 1-Sept. 30
Contact: (928) 679-8026
The Gardens at Viola’s
610 S. Route 89A, www.flagstaffweddingvenue.com
Ideal for: Versatile ceremonies and receptions with indoor and outdoor spaces
Contact: (928) 853-0399
Little America Hotel
2515 E. Butler Ave., flagstaff.littleamerica.com
Ideal for: Fully customizable celebrations
Contact: (928) 779-7922 or jmcclelland@flagstaff.littleamerica.com
Mormon Lake Lodge
1991 Mormon Lake Road, www.mormonlakelodge.com
Ideal for: Rustic, outdoor forest ceremonies
Contact: (928) 354-2227 or mllevents@mormonlakelodge.com
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Road, www.musnaz.org
Ideal for: Intimate celebrations indoors or outdoors
Contact: (928) 774-5213
Thonager’s on Kiltie
2640 W. Kiltie Lane, www.thornagers.com/weddings
Ideal for: Charming forest ceremonies and indoor/outdoor spaces
Contact: (928) 774-8583
Weatherford Hotel
23 N. Leroux St., www.weatherfordhotel.com
Ideal for: Unique, elegant celebrations in a historic venue
Contact: (928) 779-1919 or weathtel@weatherfordhotel.com
Camp Verde
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel
555 W. Middle Verde Road, www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com
Ideal for: Wine enthusiasts
Contact: (928) 567-7921 or sales@cliffcastlecasino.net
SEDONA
Agave of Sedona
1146 W. State Route 89A, www.agaveofsedona.com
Ideal for: Breathtaking Red Rock views
Contact: (928) 554-4995
Amara Resort and Spa
100 Amara Lane, www.amararesort.com
Ideal for: Modern elopements or larger ceremonies against a Red Rock backdrop
Contact: (928) 282-4828 or sales@amararesort.com
Enchantment Resort
525 Boynton Canyon Road, www.enchantmentresort.com
Ideal for: An unforgettable destination ceremony
Contact: (928) 204-6190 or lauren.paull@enchantmentresort.com
L’Auberge de Sedona
301 Little Lane, www.lauberge.com
Ideal for: Elegant ceremonies of various sizes with panoramic views
Contact: (928) 905-5745 or info@lauberge.com
CORNVILLE
D.A. Ranch Estate Lodge & Vineyards
1901 Dancing Apache Road, www.daranch.com
Ideal for: Indoor or outdoor ceremonies among the vineyards
Contact: (928) 301-0791
Page Springs Cellars
1500 N. Page Springs Road, www.pagespringscellars.com
Ideal for: Unique vineyard and creek setting
Contact: (928) 639-3004 or private-events@pagespringscellars.com
The Vineyards Bed & Breakfast
1350 N. Page Springs Road, www.thevineyardsbandb.com
Ideal for: All-inclusive wedding planning and destination setting
Contact: (928) 300-4313 or info@thevineyardsbandb.com