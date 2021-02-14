From rustic to fairytale

With the rollout of vaccines, optimism is building for the return of large weddings starting later in 2021. Arizona Nordic Village General Manager Evan Reimondo said reservations are beginning to come in for summer and fall celebrations at the recreation area located in the Coconino National Forest, 15 miles north of Flagstaff on Highway 180.

What he also is experiencing is a significant increase in the demand for camping, especially for those who don’t want to be too far away from city amenities.

“We understand our niche is a step above setting up your own tent out in the woods,” he said. “We’re providing that bridge for people to have that rustic experience and feel like they’re getting away from everything, but also to maintain their creature comforts. We’re planning for people who have not camped out at all or much, and may be inexperienced in the outdoors. We’re seeing a lot of families with younger kids who want the outdoor experience but don’t want to be out in the middle of nowhere.”

Future brides, looking for a woodsy overnight destination for their special event that can include friends and family members, may be excited to learn the Nordic Village is planning to provide more camping accommodations with a Forest Service style campground plus an additional six to 10 more cabins and yurts.