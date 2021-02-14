 Skip to main content
From rustic to fairytale
With the rollout of vaccines, optimism is building for the return of large weddings starting later in 2021. Arizona Nordic Village General Manager Evan Reimondo said reservations are beginning to come in for summer and fall celebrations at the recreation area located in the Coconino National Forest, 15 miles north of Flagstaff on Highway 180.

What he also is experiencing is a significant increase in the demand for camping, especially for those who don’t want to be too far away from city amenities.

“We understand our niche is a step above setting up your own tent out in the woods,” he said. “We’re providing that bridge for people to have that rustic experience and feel like they’re getting away from everything, but also to maintain their creature comforts. We’re planning for people who have not camped out at all or much, and may be inexperienced in the outdoors. We’re seeing a lot of families with younger kids who want the outdoor experience but don’t want to be out in the middle of nowhere.”

Future brides, looking for a woodsy overnight destination for their special event that can include friends and family members, may be excited to learn the Nordic Village is planning to provide more camping accommodations with a Forest Service style campground plus an additional six to 10 more cabins and yurts.

Proposed improvements identified in the recreation area’s Master Development Plan (MDP) are being designed to meet the recreation need and improve the guest experience. The campground buildout calls for 40 units. Reimondo is hoping to have 20 to 25 campsites available by fall 2022. Currently, the overnight comfortable carrying capacity is more than 50 guests. With the completion of the campground, that number is projected to increase to 170.

A large permanent pavilion for weddings and events is also in the future, as well as enhancements to the lodge. Recreational activities being considered include a tree canopy zipline and guided nature hikes. Currently, interactive displays are being planned to greet visitors in the Discovery Yurt, along with a delineated trail and brochure for self-guided nature hikes.

“We are excited about creating more overnight facilities and more recreational activities for guests in the near future. In the last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people spending time outside,” Reimondo said. “I hope that trend continues.”

Indeed, couples hardly have a shortage when it comes to choosing which northern Arizona venue will host their wedding. Here is a list of more options from Flagstaff to the Verde Valley.

FLAGSTAFF

The Arboretum at Flagstaff

4001 S. Woody Mountain Road, www.thearb.org

Ideal for: Outdoor ceremonies set against the San Francisco Peaks

Contact: (928) 774-1442 or info@thearb.org

Arizona Nordic Village

16848 Highway 180, www.arizonanordicvillage.com

Ideal for: Rustic, accessible ceremonies and off-grid accommodations

Contact: (928) 220-0550

Arizona Snowbowl

9300 N. Snowbowl Road, www.snowbowl.ski/weddings

Ideal for: Year-round indoor or outdoor ceremonies overlooking Flagstaff

Contact: (928) 214-4035 or banquets@snowbowl.ski

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

1175 W. Route 66, doubletree3.hilton.com

Ideal for: Variety of styles with expert catering

Contact: (928) 773-8888

Forest Highlands Golf Club

2425 William Palmer, www.fhgc.com/weddings

Ideal for: Exclusive open forest ceremony and indoor reception

Contact: (928) 525-5227 or kharting@fhgc.com

Frontiere at Rogers Lake

9485 Forest Service Road 231, www.FrontiereAtRogersLake.com

Ideal for: Rustic outdoor ceremonies from May 1-Sept. 30

Contact: (928) 679-8026

The Gardens at Viola’s

610 S. Route 89A, www.flagstaffweddingvenue.com

Ideal for: Versatile ceremonies and receptions with indoor and outdoor spaces

Contact: (928) 853-0399

Little America Hotel

2515 E. Butler Ave., flagstaff.littleamerica.com

Ideal for: Fully customizable celebrations

Contact: (928) 779-7922 or jmcclelland@flagstaff.littleamerica.com

Mormon Lake Lodge

1991 Mormon Lake Road, www.mormonlakelodge.com

Ideal for: Rustic, outdoor forest ceremonies

Contact: (928) 354-2227 or mllevents@mormonlakelodge.com

Museum of Northern Arizona

3101 N. Fort Valley Road, www.musnaz.org

Ideal for: Intimate celebrations indoors or outdoors

Contact: (928) 774-5213

Thonager’s on Kiltie

2640 W. Kiltie Lane, www.thornagers.com/weddings

Ideal for: Charming forest ceremonies and indoor/outdoor spaces

Contact: (928) 774-8583

Weatherford Hotel

23 N. Leroux St., www.weatherfordhotel.com

Ideal for: Unique, elegant celebrations in a historic venue

Contact: (928) 779-1919 or weathtel@weatherfordhotel.com

Camp Verde

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 W. Middle Verde Road, www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

Ideal for: Wine enthusiasts

Contact: (928) 567-7921 or sales@cliffcastlecasino.net

SEDONA

Agave of Sedona

1146 W. State Route 89A, www.agaveofsedona.com

Ideal for: Breathtaking Red Rock views

Contact: (928) 554-4995

Amara Resort and Spa

100 Amara Lane, www.amararesort.com

Ideal for: Modern elopements or larger ceremonies against a Red Rock backdrop

Contact: (928) 282-4828 or sales@amararesort.com

Enchantment Resort

525 Boynton Canyon Road, www.enchantmentresort.com

Ideal for: An unforgettable destination ceremony

Contact: (928) 204-6190 or lauren.paull@enchantmentresort.com

L’Auberge de Sedona

301 Little Lane, www.lauberge.com

Ideal for: Elegant ceremonies of various sizes with panoramic views

Contact: (928) 905-5745 or info@lauberge.com

CORNVILLE

D.A. Ranch Estate Lodge & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Road, www.daranch.com

Ideal for: Indoor or outdoor ceremonies among the vineyards

Contact: (928) 301-0791

Page Springs Cellars

1500 N. Page Springs Road, www.pagespringscellars.com

Ideal for: Unique vineyard and creek setting

Contact: (928) 639-3004 or private-events@pagespringscellars.com

The Vineyards Bed & Breakfast

1350 N. Page Springs Road, www.thevineyardsbandb.com

Ideal for: All-inclusive wedding planning and destination setting

Contact: (928) 300-4313 or info@thevineyardsbandb.com

