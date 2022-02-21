Free marijuana expungement legal clinic set for Wednesday

The Arizona Expungement Coalition will be hosting a free legal clinic Wednesday to provide information about Arizona criminal convictions stemming from marijuana expunged from their records.

The clinic will be held at the Fredonia Town Office, 25 N. Main St., from noon to 4 p.m.

Attorneys from DNA-People's Legal Services will guide attendees through the process in addition to providing advice and support. Proposition 207, which was passed by Arizona voters in 2020, legalized recreational marijuana and allowed for people who had arrests or prior convictions for possession of marijuana to have those records sealed to the public.

These convictions can make it more challenging for individuals to find gainful employment, housing, education, financial assistance and more, according to Charles Doughty, senior attorney for DNA-People’s Legal Services.

Those convicted of possession, consumption or transportation for less than 2.5 ounces of marijuana or 12.5 grams of marijuana concentrate may be eligible.

Another clinic is scheduled for March 4 at the Williams Justice Court, 700 W. Railroad Ave. Additional clinics are set to be held in Flagstaff and Page in the coming weeks.

Visit azexpunge.com for additional details and information about upcoming clinics.

