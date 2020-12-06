Fratelli Pizza: Best Pizza

From the beginning, brothers Brent and Pete Schepper were all in and motivated to succeed in the pizza business. In 2002, they opened Fratelli Pizza in a 500-square-foot space that seated four and focused on the grab-n-go lunch crowd. Two slices from a 20-inch pie—which is still cut into six substantial pieces today—plus a drink cost $4.25. At first it was mainly service industry folk, like bartenders, servers and cooks, bound for work who swung by. The brothers also strolled the streets, offering free slices and catering to small businesses with limited staff restricted from stepping out for a bite.
In 2004, Fratelli Pizza expanded and moved to the former location of a Pizza Hut—the first in Arizona—and again three years later, to their current downtown location. Add the Fourth Street space, and three years ago, the Fort Valley Road spot, and their feat is multiplied.
It’s no wonder the local pizza shop has garnered the Best Pizza award each year since they began.
Brent Schepper spoke for the brothers. “It’s let us know we’re keeping standards fair and continuing to be a strong part of the Flagstaff community.”
Of course that doesn't mean he's letting his guard down anytime soon, hoping to keep the title for many more years. Fratelli attributes its favor to high end ingredients like Wisconsin whole-milk mozzarella, house made sauce and dough topped with quality, cured meats.
Even during the pandemic, when supply issues caused prices on cheese and fine meats to spike, Schepper said, “We always strove to get the best and ours cost more—we pay that.” As far as handcrafted pizza, he qualified, “We’re still competitive.”
Despite the crashing waves of 2020, Fratelli righted its ship quickly, according to Schepper. With the take-out business at the forefront, a loyal customer base supported them in tandem with longtime fundraising efforts for schools and charities.
Respect is universal at Fratelli Pizza. The business moved to a minimum $15 per hour wage before the law required it.
“Employees had paid vacations 15 years ago and health insurance 12 or 13 years ago—always ahead of the game on state initiatives,” Schepper said.
That is reciprocated by pizza makers, staff and managers, who strive to create the best product with attention to preparation, cooking and customer service. Partnering with Door Dash offered the latest delivery option.
Pete brought the pizza experience to the mix, crafting recipes and building the menu, and with a little “dough” from their parents, Schepper said, “We were all in.”
They had good credit, but sometimes, no cash in the till to make change. The razor thin margins were a proving ground. Daily, the shop did not close until the phone stopped ringing.
Fratelli’s lunch special is $10 today, but as plate-filling as ever. The traditional pizzas sell best, like the Works with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, olives, onion and bell pepper, or the Margherita with red sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, basil pesto, Roma tomatoes and garlic.
The specialty pizzas at Fratelli are truly unique. The best seller Route 66 pizza honors the Mother Road with BBQ sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, bacon, roasted Hatch green chilies and red peppers, grilled chicken and red onion. The Pesto Cashew pizza layers basil pesto with mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted cashews, red onion, mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles.
“This one stands out—roasted cashews on the baking pizza release oil from the nuts and a pop of salt,” Schepper said. “We don’t see anything like it at the pizza shows.”
Guests can also grab a salad to get their veg on. Whether it is the Anti-Pasta medley of mixed spring greens, topped with genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, banana peppers, green olives, artichoke hearts and grape tomatoes or a simple garden salad of fresh greens, cucumbers, black olives, shredded carrots and tomatoes, it is the ranch dressing that maintains a fervent following. Guests come with mason jars to see them through until their next fix.
“Pizza is simple—crust, sauce and cheese made right, and it’s all good,” Schepper said. “We’re grateful for the continued support and will continue to provide the best.”
