Fratelli Pizza: Best Pizza

From the beginning, brothers Brent and Pete Schepper were all in and motivated to succeed in the pizza business. In 2002, they opened Fratelli Pizza in a 500-square-foot space that seated four and focused on the grab-n-go lunch crowd. Two slices from a 20-inch pie—which is still cut into six substantial pieces today—plus a drink cost $4.25. At first it was mainly service industry folk, like bartenders, servers and cooks, bound for work who swung by. The brothers also strolled the streets, offering free slices and catering to small businesses with limited staff restricted from stepping out for a bite.

In 2004, Fratelli Pizza expanded and moved to the former location of a Pizza Hut—the first in Arizona—and again three years later, to their current downtown location. Add the Fourth Street space, and three years ago, the Fort Valley Road spot, and their feat is multiplied.

It’s no wonder the local pizza shop has garnered the Best Pizza award each year since they began.

Brent Schepper spoke for the brothers. “It’s let us know we’re keeping standards fair and continuing to be a strong part of the Flagstaff community.”