The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for all residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545, due to the fast-moving Tunnel Fire.
Hundreds of residents are under evacuation after a fast-moving, wind-fueled wildfire whipped through 6,000 acres northeast of Flagstaff on Tue…
The Tunnel Fire exploded Tuesday from 11 to 6,000 acres near the Timberline neighborhood east of Flagstaff, forcing area evacuation orders to …
The Tunnel Fire continued to grow northeast of Flagstaff on Wednesday, with high winds again pushing the blaze to a staggering size of 19,712 acres.
Officials said the Tunnel Fire swelled to more than 16,000 acres overnight with no containment Wednesday.
On Saturday, Forest Service personnel responded to the report of a fire burning about 4.5 miles east of Doney Park. The fire was called in by …
Andreas McCabe, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2020 killing of 29-year-old Casey Joe.
An energy-efficient alternative approach to air conditioning is making waves around Flagstaff. It’s called a heat pump, and it can provide hea…
The Tunnel Fire surpassed 20,000 acres overnight.
Southwest wildfires forced evacuations, tightened resources tonight: Hundreds fled as relentless winds pushed flames to the edge of a poplar college town and tourist haven.
