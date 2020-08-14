Forest Restoration at Bill Williams Mountain

Bill Williams Mountain, which is adjacent to the City of Williams, was identified as the highest priority for the Flood Control District to complete forest restoration treatments. In collaboration with the Kaibab National Forest, National Forest Foundation and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Coconino County funded $800,000 toward treatment on 300 acres of steep slopes in 2019, with completion expected in the fall of 2020. Over $2.3 million is budgeted for forest restoration projects in Fiscal Year 2021. This important work will continue for the next several years to protect the watersheds as well as the town of Williams.