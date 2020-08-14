You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forest Restoration at Bill Williams Mountain
0 comments

Forest Restoration at Bill Williams Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0

Bill Williams Mountain, which is adjacent to the City of Williams, was identified as the highest priority for the Flood Control District to complete forest restoration treatments. In collaboration with the Kaibab National Forest, National Forest Foundation and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Coconino County funded $800,000 toward treatment on 300 acres of steep slopes in 2019, with completion expected in the fall of 2020. Over $2.3 million is budgeted for forest restoration projects in Fiscal Year 2021. This important work will continue for the next several years to protect the watersheds as well as the town of Williams.  

The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project (FWPP), funded through a voter-approved $10 million bond, continues to support the mission of mitigating the threat of catastrophic wildfire and post-wildfire flooding to Flagstaff and its water infrastructure. Investments support healthy forests and watersheds, improving Flagstaff’s economy, environment and quality of life for all residents. For more information about FWPP activities, please visit www.flagstaffwatershedprotection.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robby McPhetridge
Obituaries

Robby McPhetridge

  • Updated

Robby McPhetridge passed away August 3, 2020. Robby was born June 14, 1985 in Flagstaff, Az. to Bob and Robin McPhetridge. He was a long-time …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News