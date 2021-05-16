Foodie Paradise: Wipe the Smile on Your Face

Flagstaff is a recognized foodie paradise offering more than 200 restaurants and eight award-winning breweries that will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face. Flagstaff’s charming, eclectic and forest-to-table experiences from resourceful chefs and talented culinary minds are in full force creating menu items to savor and enjoy.

Did you know Mother Road Brewery partners with Arizona Game and Fish to support critical conservation work with “Conserve and Protect Golden-Ale?” And, have you experienced the Flagstaff Brewery Trail? Try it and taste for yourself why the governor designated this mountain town as Arizona’s Leading Craft Brew City. Pick up brewery trail maps and passports at the Flagstaff Visitor Center or download at Flagstaff Brewery Trail (craftbeerflg.com). Please follow CDC and local health guidelines by washing your hands frequently, wearing a mask and social distancing.