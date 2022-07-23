Food banks note longer lines, more demand, "we’re seeing more people today than we ever have before."

The demand for resources to combat food insecurity is growing in northern Arizona.

When the Flagstaff Family Food Center re-opened its dining room after pandemic closures in May of this year, volunteers served 112 people dinner. Just this week, they served 287 dinners in one night, more than doubling attendance at the food kitchen since the spring. Now, volunteers are dishing up more than 890 meals every day, a 32% increase over pre-pandemic numbers.

Those data points were provided by Ethan Amos, the executive director of the Flagstaff Family Food Center.

The needs he is noticing for food resources are visible elsewhere.

“In 2021 we served around 31,000 people. This year so far, we’ve already exceeded that number and we’re only halfway through the calendar year,” Amos said. “We are seeing a major increase in demand. We served 240 boxes compared to 130 on average in April. That number alone doesn’t count mobile distribution.”

The boxes he’s referencing are filled with 70-plus pounds of food and can be picked up at Flagstaff Family Food Center’s location on Huntington Drive, or at mobile distribution locations. The largest distribution location is in Leupp on the Navajo Nation. It’s a 69-mile drive from Flagstaff, and the food bank has to cover the cost of gas in addition to meeting costs for staffing and supplies.

There are other pressures Flagstaff Family Food Center has to contend with, alongside rising operating costs.

“Flagstaff Shelter Services relies 100% on us for food, breakfast, snacks and dinner. They don’t have a kitchen over there. We provide up to $500,000 of in kind to them in food every year,” Amos said.

The city’s new mental health first responders on the CARE (Community Alliance Response and Engagement) unit also distribute sandwiches, snacks and bottled water to people in need -- those resources come straight from Flagstaff Family Food Center.

“When a freezer goes out on our end or a truck goes out on our end there’s a huge ripple effect across the community,” Amos said.

If the food center’s 30-year-old freezer died tomorrow, Amos said, 1,400 people a day would immediately be impacted and likely experience hunger.

“We do our best to make sure there are safety nets in place to make sure people are fed every day," he said.

One of those safety nets is the anticipation of a potential freezer malfunction. Amos is in the throes of fundraising to replace the aging appliance.

Meanwhile, just 15 minutes down the road, another nonprofit director took stock of their food pantry.

At High Country Humane Animal Shelter, volunteers will be helping to combat food insecurity on a different front.

“It’s definitely a tough time for this community, with housing, with jobs, with finances -- which means pets are affected, and food is the core … that can’t be compromised,” said Liz Olson, the executive director of High Country Humane.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, the shelter distributes dog and cat food to low-income pet owners (and people managing feral cat colonies) from 1 to 3 pm. The pet food pantry is stocked with donations from the community and the local Nestle Purina plant.

In 2019 High Country Humane's free pet food program served 185 families and about 1,079 animals. This year to date, the organization has helped more than 390 families meet the needs of more than 2,690 pets. That’s higher than the numbers the shelter saw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen a spike in numbers every single year. The food bank client need and the community’s need is growing. There are less people that can even spend the gas money to get here.” Olson said.

She said the shelter partners with Northern Arizona Search and Rescue to deliver pet food to people in outlying areas and neighbors with pets who might not be able to make the trip to pick up puppy chow.

Still, the canned food and kibble they give out, has to come from somewhere.

“There’s a community shortage of pet food. Not to say that suppliers aren’t trying, but to even get a variety of food has been difficult, even with our partnership with Purina,” Olsen said.

In general, the shelter has seen fewer and fewer community donations. On top of that, the animals that are housed at High Country Humane are fed from the same pantry that community members are invited to use to keep their animals from going hungry at home.

And right now, the shelter is at capacity. There are 55 dogs in the building-- more dogs than kennels. Pups are sleeping in offices, bathrooms and conference rooms at the building on Highway 89.

“We only have one room that’s open and it’s an office,” Olson said, explaining that the pet overpopulation situation is in crisis.

High Country Humane needs fosters, donors and people willing to adopt animals. Above all, they want to keep animals that have homes with their families -- one of the reasons why the food pantry is not going to stop opening every month.

In terms of the needs for animal food, Olson says dry cat food seems to fly off the shelves.

When the pantry opened Saturday, there was only 25 bags of dry kitty kibble to distribute.

Olson reflected on a year that’s seen the shelter evacuated due to wildfires and sitting adjacent to flood zones.

“High Country is not without, because our community has really stepped up in all kinds of ways, bringing bedding, toys … when we ask for help via one of our social media platforms the community really steps up and helps. We could not be more grateful for that," Olson said.

She also points out that the problem of food insecurity for humans and their four-legged friends isn’t likely to go away soon.

“There are more people needing help, and more pets needing help," she said. "That isn’t changing unfortunately. That’s a trend that’s growing in a concerning way.”

It's a reason why people like Amos are keeping their ear to the ground, and watching economic conditions.

“We’re on the front lines of what the experts are saying is a recession," he said, before explaining that he, too, is approaching the challenges ahead with gratitude.

He noted that the majority of donors give small amounts, often in the neighborhood of $50 a month.

“They’re the IV drip that keeps us alive," he said with a smile.

That drip, however, could continue to be more critical than ever.