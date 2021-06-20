Flo Spyrow: President and CEO, Northern Arizona Healthcare

There was a time when Flo Spyrow’s candor would have rubbed people the wrong way. The president and CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare got in a bit of hot water now and again because of it when she started out in the industry more than 30 years ago. People didn’t want to hear the truth from a younger person. Today she counts her honesty one of the reasons for her success—that and being a nurse.

“I think nurses bring a different perspective to any level of leadership,” Spyrow explained, “and they should wear that uniqueness, that perspective on their collar as a badge of honor and not try to hide it. They should also know that their success will be driven by what they accomplish and what kind of leader they are, and they should expect no special favors based on being a woman or any other kind of diversity issue.”

SUCCESS A TEAM SPORT

The perennial student (Spyrow has five degrees after her name, including a JD) also learned the importance of team building. Spyrow found success comes not from the strength of any individual leader, but whether or not capable, bright leaders can form a strong team to execute on challenging and audacious goals.