Flo Spyrow: President and CEO, Northern Arizona Healthcare

There was a time when Flo Spyrow’s candor would have rubbed people the wrong way. The president and CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare got in a bit of hot water now and again because of it when she started out in the industry more than 30 years ago. People didn’t want to hear the truth from a younger person. Today she counts her honesty one of the reasons for her success—that and being a nurse.
“I think nurses bring a different perspective to any level of leadership,” Spyrow explained, “and they should wear that uniqueness, that perspective on their collar as a badge of honor and not try to hide it. They should also know that their success will be driven by what they accomplish and what kind of leader they are, and they should expect no special favors based on being a woman or any other kind of diversity issue.”
SUCCESS A TEAM SPORT
The perennial student (Spyrow has five degrees after her name, including a JD) also learned the importance of team building. Spyrow found success comes not from the strength of any individual leader, but whether or not capable, bright leaders can form a strong team to execute on challenging and audacious goals.
For Spyrow, these would be the kind of goals that make a difference for the whole community. One of those goals, a new medical campus, has been particularly energizing for Spyrow. She knows the campus will make a difference in the health of the community and the way healthcare is delivered for generations to come. The COVID-19 pandemic seemed to confirm this.
“We learned a lot,” Spyrow said about the pandemic, “let me say that. It was the most challenging and, I think, overwhelming healthcare experience I’ve been through in over 30 years. We made a lot of changes internally in order to be able to care for those patients.”
The pandemic hit Flagstaff Medical Center fast and hard due to the accelerating rate of incidences on the Navajo Nation. The hospital quickly added two more to its three adult ICUs. All the while, Spyrow’s teamwork sensibilities helped NAH navigate the unprecedented time. Besides forming nearby partnerships with Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and W.L. Gore & Associates, NAH worked with hospitals across the country in a way they had not done before.
BATTLES AND BLESSINGS
“New York was in the height of its pandemic about the same time,” Spyrow explained, “and we collaborated with a lot of providers, a lot of healthcare systems—how are you treating these patients? This was a very aggressive respiratory disease like many physicians and practitioners had never seen before, and so we were learning together on how was the best way to care for them.”
While NAH’s intensive care areas roiled, the ambulatory surgery centers stayed silent. The hospital quickly transitioned to telehealth visits, from less than 5% to 35-40% (which Spyrow expects will eventually level off at around 20%).
At the same time Spyrow’s son, Andy, was in the midst of an ongoing battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. In the past three years, he’s had multiple surgeries, radiation seeds implanted in his brain and five rounds of chemotherapy.
“His career,” Spyrow detailed his journey, “his dreams in life, the things he enjoyed from a personal perspective were sidelined. Yet he gets up every day and he counts his blessings. He never complains. He faces each challenge with strength, and each challenge far outweighs the challenges I face every single day. And he does it with grace and faith and with the love of his family; and I admire him so much. He’s way outlived his life expectancy. Every day is a blessing, and he’s taught me that.”
COVID PULLS BACK THE CURTAIN
The pandemic became a litmus test for the state of healthcare across the nation and ripped open the curtain to show its inadequacies. In FMC’s case, Spyrow saw the urgency to start afresh from a hospital perspective due to the many challenges of their 50-year-old facility.
“We believe we’ll be in this kind of battle again in the near future,” Spyrow said. “So as we looked at our facility, there were a couple of things we learned and that needed to change. We will be looking at our campus in a new way and how we meet the needs of our patients through all elements in their care process as well as our staff and providers and how we take care of them while they’re taking care of our patients.”
The need includes a significant ambulatory campus where patients can have elective procedures done. With a pandemic going on, people don’t want to go to the hospital, they want an alternative for care. The pandemic also pointed to the need for all private rooms in the campus hospital. Spaces where families can safely convene and where staff can find respite from the significant challenges they encounter from caring for critically ill patients. Spyrow said additional plans include housing, health lifestyle-builders and opportunities, and education research.
“This new project is truly not the legacy that NAH will leave behind in any given time,” Spyrow emphasized. “It is the people that are here that have that commitment to care for others and do so in a compassionate and excellent manner. That’s the gift that we will leave to our communities from Northern Arizona Healthcare into the future.”